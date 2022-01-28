CALDWELL — Three nights after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was determined not to let it happen again.
Facing yet another overtime situation on Friday, the Yotes dug deep and did what they know how to do best — make stops. And after not allowing a field goal in the five-minute period, the Yotes came away victorious, beating Corban 76-71.
“It definitely was a sore loss on Tuesday,” said the Yotes’ Ricardo Time, referring to the College of Idaho’s 93-91 loss at Eastern Oregon, which knocked the Yotes out of first place in the Cascade Conference. “We felt like we wanted to win that, as well as we played. But through the week, we focused on making the right play, being the tougher team, beating people on the boards, the smaller things.”
The Yotes (19-4, 13-2 Cascade Conference) made the plays when it mattered, outrebounding the Warriors (14-9, 9-6) 48-30, getting assists on 17 of their 26 field goals and beating Corban in the paint 38-18.
“Coming down the stretch we made five of six free throws and we kept our composure,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “We got the stops we needed, no matter what happened. It was a frustrating game, but we figured it out.”
‘Composure’ happened to be the final word said in the locker room before the game, a tradition where a selected player gives the word that will be key for the team. On Friday, that honor went to Tyler Robinett.
The Yotes certainly needed that composure to win on Friday.
“They definitely had the momentum going into overtime,” said Robinett. “But it’s just the brotherhood that we have, we love each other, we trust each other. No matter what situation we’re in, we believe we’re going to come out and win it.”
The College of Idaho took a big lead in the first half, going on a 15-0 run while keeping the Warriors scoreless for nearly seven minutes.
A 3-pointer by Psalm Maduakor with 13:45 left in the first half gave the Warriors a 13-9 lead before the drought. Jake O’Neil sparked the run on a tip in, then Charles Elzie and Time gave the College of Idaho the lead with back-to-back fastbreak baskets. A Robinett 3-pointer capped the run and gave the Yotes a 24-13 lead.
“Coming out of the game, we were trying to get a feel for how they play the game, how the refs are going to call the game,” Robinett said. “Making baskets and the beginning really changes the game.”
The Yotes built their lead up to as much as 39-25 when Elzie hit a fastbreak layup with a minute left in the half, but the Warriors started mounting a run, as a steal and 3-pointer by Kendall Moore cut the Yotes lead down to 41-32 at halftime.
The Warriors used that momentum to get back into the game in the second half. Two free throws by Moore cut the Yotes lead to 46-42, but the Yotes got the lead back up to eight. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Newt made it 52-50 Yotes before a Paul Wilson layup took the lead back to four. Another 3-pointer by Taylor Anderson made it 54-53.
The Warriors finally tied the game at 67 with a layup with 1:04 left as Moore had a steal and fastbreak basket to make it 69-67. It was their first lead since the Yotes’ 15-0 run.
Drew Wyman hit a basket on the other end while being fouled. He missed the chance to give the Yotes the lead and after two missed C of I chances with under five seconds left, the game went to overtime tied at 69-all.
Wyman gave the Yotes a 71-69 lead two minutes into the overtime period, in what was the only field goal by either team. Corban had a chance to tie it at 72 with three free throws with 36 seconds left, but Moore missed the third shot after making the first two.
Time hit two free throws to extend the lead to 74-71, then Elzie iced the game with 1.8 on the clock, making two free throws after pulling down a defensive rebound off a missed Moore 3-point attempt.
The Warriors went 0 for 6 in the extra period, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range.
“We’re a gritty team, that’s what I will say,” said Time. “In the first half we got 10 stops in a row, then going into overtime, we decided we needed to lock it up and not allow any easy baskets. We did that and it shows.”
O’Neil led the Yotes with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Robinett and Time both scored 13. Elzie finished with 11 points.
YOTE WOMEN ROLL IN FOURTH QUARTER: The College of Idaho used a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away from Corban and take a 72-55 win.
The Yotes (14-9, 8-7) led 39-23 at halftime, but Corban opened the half on a 14-2 run to cut the lead to four. A Lexi Mitchell layup late in the third gave the Yotes a 50-44 lead heading into the final quarter, and the College of Idaho turned on the afterburners to put the game out of reach.
A jump shot by Emma Anderson with 7:24 left built the lead back to double-digits at 56-46. A 3-pointer by Averee Porter made it 66-52 with 4:26 left and the Yotes were able to maintain a lead of at least 12 points the rest of the way.
Sienna Riggle scored 20 points to lead the College of Idaho in the victory, while Mitchell finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Emmett High graduate Gemma LaVergne led Corban (4-18, 3-12) with 18 points while Liberty Charter graduate Madison Hodnett scored 12 for the Warriors.