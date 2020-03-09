CALDWELL — The College of Idaho men's basketball team has plenty of experience playing in front of sparse crowds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Usually in the NAIA Division II Tournament, the games are neutral site ones where both teams bring a spattering of players' family members and maybe a few very loyal fans who make the trip to follow their team. The Yotes don't expect their tournament opener on Wednesday to be one of those games.
The College of Idaho opens its run in Sioux Falls with a game against tournament host Northwestern (Iowa), with the game scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Red Raiders' campus in Orange City, Iowa, is located about 90 minutes southeast of Sioux Falls, meaning the Yotes (30-3) expect several Northwestern faithful to make the short trip up for the game.
“I think it will help us a little bit, actually, having that atmosphere,” said senior forward Jake Bruner. “I remember we played Dakota Wesleyan two years ago, and it was the same kind of thing. They're an hour and a half away from the gym, so that was packed. We ended up winning that game, but it was a blast. So hopefully this will provide a little atmosphere for us.”
The Yotes had to face 2,600 mostly hostile fans from Dakota Wesleyan in the second round of the 2018 tournament. The Yotes rallied late for a 62-60 win, with an 11-2 run being capped by a Roosevelt Adams' 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.
The Yotes' other seven games in Sioux Falls over the past two seasons have seen an average of just under 600 fans, with the most being about 1,000 fans coming to see their quarterfinal win against Morningside (Iowa) last season. During the regular season, the Yotes averaged 1,461 during home games at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
“The momentum of the game is huge, and you can feel in your soul when you're running up and down the court,” said junior forward Connor Desaulniers. “I think a lot of guys feed off that type of energy. We played really well on the road this year, and I think our guys fed off the opposing teams' crowd.”
In 2014, as the tournament's No. 2 seed, the Yotes faced then-hosts College of the Ozarks in the opening round in Point Lookout, Missouri. The Yotes fell 88-84 to the Bobcats. Unlike Wednesday's game, that was a true road game, as the tournament was held on the Bobcats' home court.
“I think it's awesome, we're excited for a couple reasons,” Yotes coach Colby Blaine said about playing the host Red Raiders. “One is that they're going to bring a crowd and we love playing in front of crowds. And two, this has been the redeem team, every game we've played. And what awesome opportunity to redeem ourselves here six year later (from the loss to College of the Ozarks).”
The College of Idaho has made it to the Final Four in each of the past two seasons, but both times fell in the semifinals. Last year's loss to Cascade Conference foe Oregon Tech left the Yotes with a bad taste in their mouths. They've talked openly about playing with a chip on their shoulders all season long.
Getting the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament and getting paired with the tournament hosts only serves to advance the Yotes' narrative.
“I think it could provide a little bit of a chip for us,” said Bruner. “But I think no matter who it was in the first round, we were going to come out and play with that chip on our shoulders. Knowing that we are the No. 1 team in the tournament, we want to come out and show people we deserve that.”