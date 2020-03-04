The College of Idaho men's basketball team earned the No. 1 overall seed at the NAIA Division II National Tournament on Wednesday. No surprise there.
The surprise came in who its first round opponent will be.
The Yotes will open the tournament against host institution Northwestern (Iowa) at 7 p.m. MST Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As the top seed, it was expected the Yotes (30-3) would play Crowley's Ridge (Ark.), which qualified for the tournament with a 14-19 record and a third-place finish in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Tournament.
Instead the College of Idaho drew the Red Raiders (20-11), who got the bid simply by being the host institution. This year marks the fourth straight year Northwestern has been in the tournament, with the Red Raiders serving as hosts the last three years. Northwestern advanced to the second round in 2017 and 2018 before falling in the opening round last year.
This is not the first time the Yotes have had to face a host team in the opening round of the tournament. In 2014, the College of Idaho went into the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and lost in the first round to host College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri. But unlike that game, which was played on the Bobcats' home floor, Wednesday's game will be played 90 minutes away from the Red Raiders' campus.
But it still will be a tough draw for the Yotes, who will play against a team that finished tied for fourth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Standings, which sends four teams to the tournament.
The College of Idaho was one of three teams from the Cascade Conference in the field. Southern Oregon qualified automatically as the regular season runner-up, while Oregon Tech earned an at-large bid. Both teams earned No. 2 seeds on the other side of the bracket.
If the Yotes are able to get past the Red Raiders, they will face the winner of the game between Madonna (Mich.) and Indiana University Kokomo in the second round, scheduled for 11 a.m. MDT on March 13.
The Yotes earned some postseason honors from the Cascade Conference. Talon Pinckney was named the conference Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row while Colby Blaine was named coach of the year.
Pinckney and Nate Bruneel were both first-team All-Conference selections, while Jake Bruner and Ivory Miles-Williams were honorable mentions.