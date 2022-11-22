Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Leading up to Tuesday’s Mayors’ Cup game, College of Idaho basketball coach Colby Blaine posed a question to his team: What did they have to do to become the team that gets the elusive win at Northwest Nazarene.

Turns out the Yotes needed to dig as deep as they could and rely on a bit of overtime heroics by Drew Wyman.

Recommended for you

Load comments