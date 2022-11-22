NAMPA — Leading up to Tuesday’s Mayors’ Cup game, College of Idaho basketball coach Colby Blaine posed a question to his team: What did they have to do to become the team that gets the elusive win at Northwest Nazarene.
Turns out the Yotes needed to dig as deep as they could and rely on a bit of overtime heroics by Drew Wyman.
Wyman scored nine of his 14 points during the five-minute overtime period and the College of Idaho beat Northwest Nazarene 70-67 to beat the Nighthawks on their home court for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
“We just had to be gritty,” said Wyman. “We talked about it going into the game, it was going to take attention to detail every single play. We had to give our all every single play. That’s what it takes to win here.”
The Yotes had dropped six straight games at Johnson Sports Center since coming away with a 78-75 win on Nov. 24, 2014. Making matters worse, the Yotes watched the Nighthawks sweep the season series a year ago after Northwest Nazarene picked up its first win in Caldwell since 2012.
Now, it’s the Yotes who have the shot at the season sweep when Idaho’s oldest college basketball rivalry makes its stop at the College of Idaho on Dec. 6.
“Losing last year, both games, it set a tone for us,” said Johnny Radford, who led all scorers with 18 points. “We didn’t want to feel that again, losing two in a row to them. So, coming back and winning, we want to get a little hot streak and keep it going through the season.”
Officially, the Yotes played the game as an exhibition, but to the Yotes this rivalry was anything but. It never is treated as an exhibition when the two Canyon County rivals meet.
“What this is for us, we want to chase a national championship,” said Blaine. “And to be able to do that, we need to be able to play in environments like this. So, record or no record tonight, this game shows us what we’re capable of.”
What the Yotes were capable of was withstanding Nighthawk runs and not letting the game get out of control, when several times it felt like it very easily could have.
The Yotes jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes, but quickly found itself with multiple big guys in foul trouble. Tyler Robinett, Jake O’Neil and Paul Wilson each picked up two fouls in the first half, the Yotes were forced to sit their key post players. But with guys like Tyler Harris playing major minutes in the first half, the Yotes only allowed the Nighthawks to take the lead briefly at the end of the first half.
“We’re not afraid to throw anyone in,” said Blaine. “Ty Harris and Paul gave us big minutes with confidence and our team trusted them. It honestly helped us, because it showed our team that everyone can help us. We rallied, got our starters back and got to finish the game.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Andrew Ferrin gave Northwest Nazarene its first lead of the game with 1:07 left in the first half, driving to the basket to make it 32-31. The lead didn’t last long, as Radford hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Yotes a 34-33 lead going into half, but the Nighthawks held a 24-17 advantage on the boards.
Wyman hit a 3-pointer out of the break for the Yotes, part of a 10-3 run to start the half.
The Yotes built their lead to as much as 49-37, but back-to-back 3-pointers from Ryzin Bergersen cut the lead down to 6. That sparked an 11-0 run, which pulled the Nighthawks within one, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Timothy TenKely.
But Radford answered on the other end of the court with a 3-pointer of his own, ending the Nighthawks run, and giving the Yotes a 52-48 lead with just under eight minutes left.
“We’ve been here before, we’ve been in a lot of close games recently,” Radford said. “So, it was just getting on the opposite end of it, pulling it out and winning, which is what we do.”
The College of Idaho had a chance at to win the game at the end of regulation, but Gabe Murphy made a block under the net to force overtime.
Wyman gave the Yotes a 67-65 lead making two free throws with 1:36 left in overtime, and then on the other end, the Yotes drew a charging foul on Aaron Murphy as he went up for a layup and saw the ball go in the hoop.
Radford missed a 3-point attempt, but Wyman was there to make a one-handed rebound and put the ball back into the net for his ninth points of overtime, extending the Yote lead to 69-65.
“My coaches and my teammates got me in spots where I could make plays,” Wyman said. “I wouldn’t be successful without them, so I owe it to them.”
Northwest Nazarene’s last chance came at the buzzer, following a missed Radford free throw pointer. Kobe Terashima grabbed the rebound with two seconds on the clock and heaved a full court shot which fell no good, securing the College of Idaho win.
Tru Allen led Northwest Nazrene (2-2), who played this as a counting game, with 18 points, while Yaru Harvey scored 10.