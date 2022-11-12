CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team was denied the outright Frontier Conference championship Saturday afternoon.
For the 45th time in school history, Carroll College can claim the Frontier title — though technically it's a shared title with College of Idaho.
And based on the tiebreaker, Carroll will likely represent the Frontier Conference in the NAIA playoffs.
Carroll came into the title showdown with the Yotes allowing the fewest points. The No. 21-ranked Fighting Saints added to their resume, knocking off the 11th-ranked College of Idaho 21-6 at Simplot Stadium.
The Yotes hold out hope they could land an at-large playoff berth. If they don't drop out of the top 16, it could happen.
Saturday will go down as a day of missed opportunities for the Yotes. Seven times College of Idaho moved into Carroll territory, and four times the Yotes found themselves in the red zone. But all they had to show at the end of the day were six measly points.
"If you make that many mistakes and don't capitalize ... that's football," College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. "You've still got to make plays. That's what is tough about playing people a second time. Carroll's a very good defensive team. They had an answer for some stuff and we probably didn't adjust as well as we needed to."
Carroll's defense was stretched so much one would thought it would have broken. But the Saints proved to have much elasticity.
The Saints took advantage of two long touchdown passes against a Yotes defense that was stingy except on those two plays. After all, the Yotes had six sacks — this coming after they put up a school record nine sacks in their 31-20 win at Carroll on Oct. 1.
Saturday marked the first time the Yotes haven't scored a touchdown since Nov. 30, 2019, when they lost to Grand View 14-6 in the NAIA playoffs.
One could look at a number of telling statistics, but one didn't scream as loud as this — the Yotes were 0 of 12 on third-down conversion opportunities while the Saints were 10 of 16.
The frustration for the Yotes started on their first possession. They marched to the Carroll 15-yard line, but Jon Schofield was stopped for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2.
After a scoreless first quarter, Yotes defensive back Keegan Croteau got the second of two interceptions in the end zone to stop a Carroll threat.
College of Idaho got into the red zone a second time, but on third-and-18 quarterback Andy Peters was picked off at the 1.
Four plays later, Carroll quarterback Jack Prka beat the Yotes over the top, hitting Chris Akulschin on a 63-yard touchdown connection for a 7-0 lead with 5:28 to go before halftime.
Peters was picked off a second time on the Yotes' next possession.
Still, College of Idaho would get another opportunity before halftime, but botched clock management would see the Yotes let 35 seconds elapse before calling timeout with Carroll facing a fourth-and-6 from its 39.
The Yotes lost Peterson on their first possession of the third quarter. Scrambling on third-and-11, Peters got sacked, but somehow a leg got twisted in the tackle. Athletic support staff put an air brace on his leg and he was taken to the hospital.
Backup Ryan Hibbs, who was the starting quarterback in the win at Carroll when Peters was dealing with sickness, entered on the next series. He directed the Yotes into the red zone for a third time and Spencer Fiske kicked a 25-yard field goal to cut Carroll's lead to 7-3 with 9:37 remaining in the third period.
Plenty of time remained.
The Yotes forced a three-and-out, and the Yotes moved into Carroll territory a sixth time, settling for a 34-yard Fiske field goal that moved College of Idaho within 7-6 with 3:55 left in the quarter.
But big-play Carroll struck again. Prka found Tony Collins in a jump ball situation and he caught it for a 57-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 14-6.
The Yotes were still within one score. And they moved into Carroll territory a seventh time, but had to punt after Hibbs, distracted by conversation from a receiver, allowed the snap to get away for a 13-yard loss on third-and-12.
College of Idaho's defense forced a three-and-out. But the Yotes also had to punt moments later.
Prka struck again, throwing a dime to the back right corner of the end zone on third-and-10 at the Yotes' 16 that Cameron Rothie caught for a 21-6 lead with 5:33 to go.
Hibbs threw an interception three plays later and the game was essentially over.
Moroski believes his team deserves to be in the playoffs.
"There's no doubt about it in my mind," Moroski said. "I think it would be wrong (if we don't get in) if you look at the whole season. The NAIA is not great at evaluating the whole body of work. If they evaluate it honestly we should get in."
Schofield agreed.
"They beat us once, we beat them once," he said. "We should have just as much of a chance to go as them."