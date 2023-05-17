Support Local Journalism


Kaily Christensen was inches away from powering the College of Idaho softball team to the NAIA World Series on Wednesday, but a leaping catch by Parker Straight at the warning track prevented the walkoff home run and gave Baker (Kan.) a 5-3 win in the championship game of the Opening Round bracket in Baldwin City, Kansas.

The College of Idaho (49-10) ends its season one game short of its second World Series trip in three years after a record-breaking season which saw the Yotes break the program record for most wins in a season.

