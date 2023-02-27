CALDWELL — The College of Idaho men’s basketball team has completed its Cascade Conference quest with flying colors.
Now the Yotes will turn their attention to the best teams in the nation, as they attempt to prove they are worthy of their No. 1 ranking.
The College of Idaho beat Eastern Oregon 87-56 on Monday in the Cascade Conference Tournament championship game, capturing its fifth tournament title in the last six years.
“It never gets boring man, I love it,” said sophomore Drew Wyman, who cut down the nets for the second time in his career after scoring 13 points. “It’s exciting to be here with my teammates, my coaches, all the fans. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
The Yotes (30-1) will now take a 30-game winning streak, the longest active streak in any level of men’s college basketball in the nation, and a likely No. 1-overall seed into the NAIA Tournament when brackets are announced Thursday.
The Yotes have already been selected to host first and second round tournament games for the second year in a row at JA Albertson Activities Center.
Monday was the Yotes’ 12th straight win by double figures.
“We saw what it was like last year against Vanguard,” Johnny Radford, who led the Yotes with 17 points said about hosting tournament games. “This place was packed and rocking and that helped us get to a big win. I’m excited for that atmosphere again.”
It marks the second time in four seasons that the Yotes have competed a perfect run through the league’s regular season and postseason tournament, joining the 2019-20 team, which also entered the national tournament as the top seed. Their run was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic the day after their first round win.
This year’s Yotes capped off perfection with a 31-point victory in the conference tournament championship game.
“It shows that all of our hard work and togetherness was real and it was real all year long,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “To get the result tonight, it’s exactly what we wanted.”
The Yotes started 1 for 8 from the floor but quickly woke up with a Tyler Robinett 3-pointer. Robinett was called for a technical foul on the celebration after the basket, but that seemed to wake the College of Idaho shooters up, as they hit three of their next five, including Wyman 3-pointer that turned into a four-point play when he was fouled on the shot.
That played into a physical first half that the Yotes had to face. Despite being behind 10-4 in the foul count at one point, all four of those Eastern Oregon fouls had resulted in and-1 opportunities, with the Yotes hitting the baskets with contact.
“You just focus on the shoot, then if you get the foul, it’s even better,” said Wyman. “We’ve been lifting a lot to get those inside plays, get those and-1s inside. It’s a big deal that we get in the weight room and get strong.
Defensively, the Yotes forced 11 turnovers in the first half, including two on shot clock violations, as they took a 41-30 lead into halftime.
The Mountaineers (21-10) played the entire second half without Phillip Malatare, who was leading the Cascade Conference with 19.1 points per game this season. Malatare left the game in the first half and never returned.
Meanwhile, in the second half the Yotes built up their lead behind eight 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes. After making a combined six triples in their first two games against the Mountaineers this season, the Yotes finished with double that on Monday with 12.
It was the 13th time this season the Yotes have made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game.
“Coach just told us to shoot with confidence in the locker room,” said Radford, who made five 3-pointers, four of which came in the second half. “That’s what gave our guys confidence.”
In addition to the 30-game winning streak, the Yotes added to several long streaks that stretch over multiple seasons. Monday’s win was the Yotes’ 36th in a row at home, their 35th straight against Cascade Conference foes and the 14th straight Cascade Conference Tournament win, not counting the best-of-three series against Lewis-Clark State during the 2020-21 COVID-19 interrupted season.
But the number the Yotes want now is 36 games in a row. If they can turn their current 30-game won streak into that, the College of Idaho will capture its second national championship and its first since 1996.
“That’s the goal,” Blaine said. “There’s one thing about special teams, the season never ends with special teams. Win or lose, whatever happens down the stretch here, this team will be together forever.
“So right now, I want them to enjoy every moment, every minute we get to play together. Hopefully we can earn six more games.”