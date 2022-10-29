Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — The College of Idaho football team calls the formation ‘Thanos,’ which is fitting because with one snap of the ball, Jon Schofield and the No. 12 Yotes made the upset dreams of Southern Oregon vanish.

Running out of a jumbo wildcat formation, Schofield took the direct snap and carried the ball 4 yards into the end zone, helping the College of Idaho take a 28-24 come-from-behind victory on Saturday at Simplot Stadium.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

