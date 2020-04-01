Another national award was bestowed upon the College of Idaho men’s basketball team on Wednesday, and while Coach Colby Blaine’s name might be on it, it’s an award that was made possible by both the players and the coaching staff, he says.
Blaine was named the NAIA Coach of the Year on Wednesday by HoopDirt.com, a website dedicated to coaching news at all levels. It’s an award that covers both NAIA Division I and II. Blaine had been named the Division II Coach of the Year by the NAIA on March 19.
“I think it’s special that they were able to see what we accomplish, and how important that was throughout the entire NAIA division,” Blaine said. “So I’m stoked about it, I think it’s the best award that any team can earn. It wasn’t just me, it was our incredible staff and our incredible team.”
The Yotes had a 31-3 record and were the top seed at the NAIA Division II Tournament when the COVID-19 outbreak caused the NAIA to cancel the tournament on March 12, one day after the Yotes beat Northwestern (Iowa) in their first round game.
Blaine gives a lot of the credit to the success of this season to his three full time assistant coaches — Shelby Lindley, Trevor Stranger and Riley Bradshaw. Blaine said they were in the gym every day helping players in every way imaginable.
“You see with guys like Ivory Miles-Williams and Nate Bruneel and Talon Pinckney, go down our list and you see great improvement with a lot of our players,” Blaine said. “And that’s because they are working specifically with one of our coaches.”
Blaine is in his second year as the Yotes’ head coach, taking over after Scott Garson left to take an assistant coaching job at Santa Clara following the 2017-18 season. Blaine, who spent four seasons as an assistant under Garson, has gone 62-9 over his two seasons at the helm, with 31 wins each year and a trip to the NAIA Division II Final Four last season.
“The most important thing I thought I should be doing when I took the job was to follow the road map that was already laid in front of me,” Blaine said. “I don’t know that I specifically envisioned these awards would come with that road map, but the goal from Day 1 was always to be the best. When you get to that level, you do get to reap the awesome benefits with recognition like this.”