The College of Idaho men's basketball team season has ended after just one game at the national tournament.
The NAIA announced Thursday that effective immediately, all winter sports championships will be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. That includes the NAIA Division II Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the Yotes were the overall No. 1 seed.
“I can tell you there is no emotion in our human soul that prepares us for something like this,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “It's just complete sadness for our seniors that they're not going to have a chance to play another game and for our team that worked so hard to be here. We're just trying to decompress and figure out where to go from here.”
The NAIA National Administrative Council will meet in an executive session on Friday to determine whether or not a national champion will be declared.
The Yotes opened the tournament Wednesday with a 67-49 win against Northwestern (Iowa) to advance to the round of 16, where they were scheduled to face IU Kokomo on Friday morning. Before Wednesday's game, the Sanford Pentagon — the arena hosting the event — announced that beginning Thursday fans would not be allowed inside the arena.
The Yotes were driving to a team lunch on Thursday when they found out via Twitter that the tournament had been canceled.
Coaches read the news out loud to the players, and Blaine said the vehicle was silent after.
The Yotes had flights back to Idaho scheduled for Wednesday, one day after the championship game had been scheduled. Now the team is scrambling to find a flight back earlier.
“The fear is that maybe flights will shut down around the country,” said Blaine. “So we're trying to get out of here as fast as we can. It doesn't look like it's going to happen today, but a there's good chance tomorrow.”
The Yotes end their season with a 31-3 record, tying the school record for the most wins in a season. They went 20-0 in the Cascade Conference and won the league's regular season and tournament championship. The win on Wednesday extended their school record winning streak to 25 games.
“We always talk about basketball is more than basketball,” said Blaine. “And I think what's really going to help this team move on from this incident is we played and enjoyed this entire year together. It wasn't just to get out to this tournament. So I think this team has a lot of memories that they're going to enjoy together.”