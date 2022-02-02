The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Mike Moroski and the College of Idaho football team has approached recruiting.
Two years ago, the Yotes welcomed 41 recruits during National Signing Day. With changes to NAIA rules and players being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, the classes are now a little smaller.
On Wednesday, the first day of the 2022 NAIA signing period, the College of Idaho brought in 20 to its signing class, less than half of what it had been in 2020.
But don’t be fooled by the small numbers, Moroski said. There’s a lot of talent packed into there, he said.
“We’re always just looking for great kids,” said Moroski. “In the vetting process we want great students, great people at the top of the list. We want tough guys who are committed to being good football players, and then talent is probably the last thing. I think we check literally all those boxes in an extraordinary way. I couldn’t be more proud of my staff. They worked really hard and are still at it. I think we’re in great shape and we have some guys who could contribute right away.”
The class includes nine players from Idaho, including eight from the Treasure Valley. It consists of two quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, two offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, two linebackers, five defensive backs and one kicker.
The quarterbacks are Caden Young and Gavin Diffey, from Emmett High and Eagle High, respectively.
Young, a two-time 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, is a dual-threat quarterback who has accounted for more than 6,000 all-purpose yards and 72 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
With Jack Rice, the 2021 opening day starter at quarterback, moving to wide receiver for the 2022 season, Moroski said Young has a chance to start the year as backup to Ryan Hibbs, who will be the starter entering spring ball.
“We needed to sign a guy at quarterback to back up Ryan Hibbs and be ready to play,” Moroski said. “Getting to know Caden, I think the No. 1 thing about him is he really wants to be good. He really wants to work at the details of quarterbacking. I thought he had a really good high school experience and a coach who challenged him and pushed him in all the right directions. I think he’s a great prospect.”
Diffey was the backup quarterback at Eagle during the 2020 season and joins the Yotes with three other former Mustangs who come to Caldwell a year after graduating.
Parker Diffey, Gavin’s brother and an offensive lineman, joins after signing with NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State out of high school. Running back Jackson Stampfli, who rushed for 1,282 yards and 15 touchdowns for Eagle in 2020, comes in after a year at a prep school in South Carolina.
Gavin and Parker Diffey’s older brother, Austin, is a former wide receiver for the Yotes.
On the offensive line, the Yotes also added Bishop Kelly product Marques McFadden II, who was instrumental in helping to open holes for running back Seth Knothe, who joined Boise State as a walk-on linebacker on Wednesday.
“We’re thrilled to get him, to be honest, I thought he might get some other bigger opportunities,” Moroski said about McFadden. “But we don’t shy away from guys like that. We thought that C of I was a great situation for him, his grandfather played basketball here back in the day. He’s a five-position guy, he can play center, he can play guard and he’s athletic enough to play tackle. He’s another big get for us that will add to our depth right away.”
He will be joined by Bishop Kelly teammate Jake Inouye, who was signed as a linebacker. Inouye had 54 tackles for the Knights his senior year.
Other local signees are defensive lineman Tyler Halford, a Mountain View product who is the younger brother of starting guard Ryan Halford, and defensive back Casey Cope from Vallivue.
Cope is a two-time All-4A SIC selection, who recorded 47 tackles and two interceptions as a senior, is also one of three defensive signings by the Yotes. He also played quarterback in high school.
Defensive back Zack Wilkes and linebacker Tanner Steele both also played under center at Shasta (California) High and Vale (Oregon) High, respectively.
“There’s a certain methodology you have when your training quarterbacks,” said Moroski, a former NFL quarterback. “And I think there’s components of that methodology that are important for every single position. The easiest way I can say it, I’m interested in guys at every position understanding why we’re telling them what we’re telling them to do. I want them to know what direction to go and know what they’re supposed to do, but I also want them to understand the ‘why.’ And sometimes playing quarterback, you get a different global perspective of the game, and I think that’s very helpful.”
Other defensive backs the Yotes signed are John Wolfe (Vale, Oregon), Blake Hill (Lewiston) and Tautai Fano (American Fork, Utah).
Non local-signees on the offensive side of the ball are Bozeman, Montana, running back Jase Applebee and wide receivers Jon Schofield (Las Vegas), Conner McKenzie (Red Bluff, California), Shane Runyeon (Casa Grande, California), Nate Vidlak (Hidden Valley, Oregon) and Jaxon Kortlever (Blaine, Washington). Schofield and McKenzie are both junior college transfers. Vidlak's brother is Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak, who transferred to the Broncos from Oregon State last month.
The Yotes also signed Spencer Fiske, a kicker from Grants Pass, Oregon.
The College of Idaho will open spring practice the last week of March and host its spring game either April 22 or April 23.