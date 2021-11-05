In the fall of 2018, more than 50 players joined the College of Idaho football team.
Those who were freshmen and remained on the team have certainly seen a lot over the past four years. From helping the Yotes turn into perennial Frontier Conference contenders to nearly having a season wiped away from the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of Yotes have been through it all.
Today, the Yotes will honor 11 of those players, as well as three more fifth-year players from the 2017 recruiting class, as 14 seniors will get to play their final regular-season game at Simplot Stadium against Eastern Oregon.
“It’s probably the most talented group we’ve ever had, looking at the list,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “It’s incredible. You got to have talent in every class to build the way you want to build, but even more than that is the quality of the individuals, their academic interests, their competitive natures. All those things help the program. These guys have all put their mark on the program in different ways.”
The list of seniors being honored today are Nick Calzaretta, Connor Gagain, Hunter Juarez, Braden Bale, Bo Stevens, Isaiah Veal, Miles Maupin, Keagan McCoy, Vince Seth, Taeson Hardin, Isaiah Abdul, Jae Vitin, Mack Roesner and Jacob Torres. Calzaretta, Gagain and Vitin were both in the 2017 recruiting class. The rest were in the 2018 class.
Gagain redshirted in 2017, while Calzaretta and Vitin both took advantage of a fifth year of eligibility granted by the NAIA as a result of the pandemic.
The Yotes (6-2, 6-2 Frontier Conference) enter senior day with a shot at their third straight league title. The College of Idaho is currently tied with Rocky Mountain on top of the league standings. Rocky Mountain currently holds the tiebreaker with a 33-30 win against the College of Idaho, so unless the No. 17 Battlin’ Bears somehow fall out of the Top 20, the Yotes would still need Rocky Mountain to lose one of its last two games to make the playoffs.
But just to get a shot at another conference crown is fitting for this group, Moroski said.
“Hats off to them, I don’t think it would have happened without their leadership through the COVID year,” Moroski said. “It’s great that it’s come together. It hasn’t been easy. The last three weeks have been something, and it won’t be easy down the stretch either. But I think it shows something about the character of our team and the character of our leaders.”
When they came to the program, the Yotes weren’t the perennial contenders they are now. The 2018 season marked the fifth year of the Yotes return to college football, following a 37-year hiatus. They were coming off a 6-5 season in 2017, their first winning season since returning.
The first five games were all losses, but the Yotes won the final six games, setting the stage for 2019, when they started 11-0 before falling in the NAIA quarterfinals to Grand View (Iowa).
Then came the pandemic. The Yotes saw the season get pushed back to the spring, then had the start date pushed back a couple more times before being able to play a 4-game season.
But it was a season that came dangerously close to not happening at all. After having the start date pushed back to mid-March, there was a team meeting where the upperclassmen decided that should it get pushed back once more, the Yotes would opt out of the season.
Moroski said that was the biggest decision he’s seen players have to make. It’s one that likely won’t ever be topped.
“That’s what set the stage, in my opinion, a very critical meeting in the life of a program,” Moroski said. “They made the decision. It was still a significant decision, because I said ‘that’s what we’re going to do.’ Empowerment has to be real and it has to be substantial. I think they felt that and they believed that.”
The season wasn't pushed back further and the Yotes went 3-1 in the spring, with a loss to Carroll preventing them from returning to the NAIA playoffs. Just four months after the end of that season, they started the current one.
In the 2018 season, players like Calzaretta, Gagain, Juarez, Stevens, McCoy, Hardin and Abudul all saw regular playing time, with most getting starting experience.
Many of those players will find their name etched in the top 20 of various statistical categories in the College of Idaho record book. Calzaretta, in particular, enters today’s game needing just 113 rushing yards to break Darius James-Peterson's career mark of 3,413. He currently holds the career rushing attempts record and needs six rushing touchdowns to break James-Peterson's mark of 46.
But even those who didn’t start right away, or even didn’t see as much playing time during their careers as they may have liked, have found ways to leave marks on the program, Moroski said. Whether it’s their contributions on the field later in their careers or just their sideline presence, Moroski believes that everything that has happened over the last four years can be attributed to the 14 guys that will be honored today.
“They’ve been amazing, a lot like their predecessors,” Moroski said. “It’s kind of the way we built the program, it’s recruiting good guys from high school. I’m a believer in the four-year college experience. That helps you in the building of essential foundational, fundamental sort of principles, that all play into your culture.”