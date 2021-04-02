With just two weeks left in the Frontier Conference football season, the championship picture is starting to clear up.
And while the College of Idaho football team can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win against Eastern Oregon today, the defending champions would still need a win against Carroll next week to clinch the conference’s automatic bid to the NAIA Playoffs.
However, the Mountaineers would claim the bid with a win, making today’s 2 p.m. game in La Grande, Oregon a must-win for the Yotes (2-0, 2-0 Frontier Conference).
“It does feel great to be in a big, big game,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “The guys have worked hard and you got to do a lot of things to put yourself in a position to play in a championship game. We are excited about this week. To us, it’s the biggest game in the country and we’re really, really excited about it.”
The Yotes and Mountaineers (2-0, 2-0) are the last two unbeaten teams playing in a four-game schedule this spring. The both sit half a game ahead of Carroll (2-1, 2-1), which has a bye this week before hosting the Yotes next week in the regular-season finale. Eastern Oregon beat Carroll 28-0 on March 20.
The Yotes are coming off a bye week, giving them an extra week to get quarterback Ryan Hibbs prepared for his first career start.
Hibbs, a redshirt freshman from Capital High, came into the game two week ago against Rocky Mountain after Jacob Holcomb went down with an injury. Hibbs led the Yotes on an eight-play, 79-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter of a 10-3 College of Idaho win.
“He’s clearly improved, he’s clearly very confident, which is a great thing,” Moroski said about Hibbs. “I’m not talking about overconfidence, but you need to believe in yourself, you need to work hard and he’s all of that. He works extremely hard, is extremely conscientious and is extremely bright. But he’s still a very, very young football player, so it’s a huge challenge for him and the coaches. But he’s embraced that.
Holcomb was helped off the field after taking a hit during the third quarter against Rocky Mountain and was on crutches on the sideline after the game. Moroski did not say what the injury was, but did say it was “a very favorable situation” and that “he’ll be back much sooner than we originally expected.”
That wasn’t the only shakeup in the Yotes’ quarterback situation over the bye week. Holcomb’s brother, Nathaniel Holcomb, opted out of the remainder of the season. That leaves the College of Idaho with four quarterbacks available to play, all of whom are freshmen.
Michael Stuck will be the backup for the Yotes this week. Stuck comes from Placer High, in Auburn, California, where he helped lead the Hillmen to a Division III Northern California Championship in 2017.
“He’s one of the most well-respected and liked guys on the team because of how hard he works,” Moroski said. “He’s made himself into a player. We have full confidence in Mike Stuck.”