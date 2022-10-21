CALDWELL — Willie Nelson freely admits he’s not the biggest fan of his much more famous namesake.
So, you probably won’t find the College of Idaho football team’s Nelson following the country music legend around on tour or even blasting his music while driving. He says he doesn’t really even have a favorite song by Shotgun Willie.
But he also understands that with his name will come some added attention, and he’s learned to embrace that.
“I guess my parents were big fans,” Nelson said. “I haven’t really listened to him, but I’ve gone along with it and it’s been fun.”
The sophomore linebacker has become a 'Highwayman' for the Yotes’ defense this season, stopping opposing offenses in their tracks and robbing them of chances to move downfield. He is currently fourth on the team with 26 tackles this season, including three for a loss.
“He’s a big physical guy and he just wreaks havoc out there,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “People come to block him and he just shakes them off. So, he has that physicality, he can run, he’s got great instinct for the ball. But now he’s added the understanding of why we’re doing what we do and he fits in with the rest of the pieces.”
Nelson and the No. 7 Yotes (6-0, 6-0 Frontier Conference) will face Montana Western (3-4, 2-4) in a road match Saturday. In each of the last two road games, Nelson has put up seven tackles.
But Nelson said that despite his recent successes away from Simplot Stadium, there isn’t a special formula for when he goes 'On the Road Again.'
“Honestly, it’s the same as home games,” Nelson said. “You’re just trying to be as prepared as possible with each team and getting the game plan down for each team. Coach (Defensive Coordinator Chris) Jewell does a great job, so it’s just a matter of how much my game is in my head in this moment.”
Born Stockton Luke Nelson, he said he picked up his famous nickname at about two months old when his dad called him ‘Willie’ as a joke. Nelson isn’t sure about the context of the joke or why he was called that, but somehow the nickname has stuck with him through his life.
Now, everyone just knows him as 'Willie.'
“Most people don’t even know my real name,” he said.
It’s a name that has certainly caused people to turn their heads when it is called over the P.A. system. As a baseball player at Bonneville High, his walkup song was “On the Road Again,” which he always got a kick out of.
At the College of Idaho, it’s not only his name, but his play on the field that is causing fans to take notice of him.
“I think the cool thing working with college athletes and young men is they want to forge their own identity,” Moroski said. “They don’t want to be attached to anyone else. They want to be the best version of themselves, and I think Willie completely epitomizes that.”
Nelson has also been a guy who has been flexible for the Yotes since he stepped on campus. After joining the Yotes as a linebacker in 2020, he switched to defensive end for the 2021 season, after the Yotes experienced some depth issues at the position due to injury.
Getting into the rotation he had 17 tackles, two of which were for a loss and forced a fumble. But his natural position was always at linebacker, so with the Yotes beefing up their defensive end rotation in the offseason, he moved back there.
“That’s what I came here as out of high school, so it’s second nature to me,” said Nelson. “Whereas defensive end was kind of picking it up from the bottom. So, it’s definitely been a good move.”
In the Yotes’ two-linebacker defensive set, there were already a trio of established players on the Yotes’ roster after last season. Senior Dylan Martinez is a four-year starter and has had a record-breaking career for the Yotes. Joey Calzaretta had an impactful first season with the Yotes during the COVID-19 delayed Spring 2021 season. After an injury ended Calzaretta’s season in the fall, Tanner Leaf took over and in his first start earned NAIA National Player of the Week honors.
Still, Nelson was able to join that talented group and has started all six games this season at linebacker alongside Martinez.
“It’s a blast, we’re having a lot of fun on the defensive side,” Nelson said. “As a team, being 6-0, it’s awesome, it’s a great feeling. We just hope we can keep that winning going.”