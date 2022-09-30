CALDWELL — It was during last season when Will Janney decided he needed a change.
Beginning his third season with the College of Idaho football team, Janney knew he still had something to offer to the Yotes. But he just wasn’t getting the opportunity to do that in the defensive backfield.
A few weeks into the season, Janney saw injuries starting to pile up at the wide receiver position and realized that might be where the opportunity he was looking for lay.
“I was a little frustrated on defense,” Janney said. “The coaches and I had some talks and they were like ‘why don’t you come over here and play offense?’ I played offense in high school, then I had a chance to go in last year and hopefully this year, my senior year, I can go in and help out as much as I can.”
Janney got a chance to leave his mark in last Saturday’s 41-0 win against Eastern Oregon. He came in for the final drive of the game and caught the first three passes of his career for 36 yards. The final catch was a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Hibbs.
“It feels great, I have some great teammates and the wideout room is awesome,” said Janney. “Whenever I get a chance to go out there and make plays, I try to make the best of it. So that was awesome.”
For Janney, the Eastern Oregon game marked his first time this season getting in as receiver, but he appeared in the position for the final four games of last season after making the switch, not making any catches in those four games. He’ll be ready if called upon Saturday as the Yotes (4-0, 4-0 Frontier Conference) hit the road for a big matchup against Carroll (3-1, 3-1).
“Will is dead set on being a great team guy and just wants to contribute,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “He just wants to do something good for the team. Hats off to him, I think that takes a real mature guy, a real intelligent guy. I don’t know if he has grand visions that he’s going to be the star of the team or anything, but he’s one of the hardest working guys we got.”
Janney was a pretty solid receiver in his own right during his high school days in Pacific Palisades, California. In 2018, his senior season at Palisades High, Janney caught 26 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns, forming a formidable 1-2 receiver combo with current College of Idaho teammate and roommate Jake Nadley. Nadley missed last week's game and was seen on the sideline in a walking boot prior to the game. He wasn't listed on the Yotes' two-deep depth chart that was sent out earlier this week.
“I was playing outside and Jake was playing slot like he does here,” said Janney. “Coming here and being able to be on the same side of the ball as him the last year and a half — hopefully now being able to be out there together — it’s been fun. It was great to play with him in high school and now play together in college.”
Moroski said when Janney arrived in Caldwell prior to the 2019 season, coaches had long debates on whether to play him on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side. He had recorded 40 tackles and five interceptions during his senior year at Palisades, so coaches felt that he could play either side of the ball for them.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Ultimately, Moroski said, it was Janney who decided to start his career at safety.
His freshman season, Janney got into 11 games, including both of the Yotes’ NAIA playoff games. He made 11 tackles during the season, including a season-high three at Rocky Mountain.
But over the next two years, he said, he began to see his role on the defensive side of the ball decrease.
“As a freshman I played a little on defense,” Janney said. “But the past two years I felt like I’ve been lost in the mix a little bit.”
After playing in two of the first three games for the Yotes last season, and not recording any stats in either of those two games, Janney decided it was time to make a move.
At the same time, Moroski was looking for volunteers to play at receiver, where a number of injuries — including a season-ending injury to Brock Richardson — had decimated the depth chart. Janney volunteered.
“I was most thrilled that he was happy about it,” Moroski said. “The last thing I want to do is to force someone to do something against their will. Then their heart and their head aren’t going to be in it. But Will’s a special guy.”
Making the move midway through a season isn’t as ideal as making it during the offseason, where a player has months to adjust. But through his work ethic, and a little coaching from Nadley, Janney was ready to come into games at receiver just over a month later, coming off the College of Idaho’s second bye.
“It was a little bit of practice running routes and learning a whole new playbook and a whole new offense was a little bit of a challenge,” Janney said. “But I played in high school, so I was familiar with how to cut and catch the ball. I had great coaches, too, so it was awesome.”
As he continues through his senior year, Janney hopes to keep getting opportunities to help the Yotes continue winning.
“I think the most compelling thing in my mind (during the switch) was ‘I want Will Janney in the program,’” Moroski said. “He’s that good of a person, he’s everything we believe in around here. He’s a great student, has a great impact on campus, and does great stuff out in the community. He’s just a very well-respected guy on campus, and that’s the kind of guys we want on the football team."