CALDWELL — Last fall, Jon Schofield took in a College of Idaho football game against Southern Oregon.
Coming out of junior college in 2020, the Las Vegas native was recruited by the College of Idaho, where his uncle, Bobby Wright, is an assistant softball coach. He came up to visit Wright and check out the game day atmosphere of the program he had originally said no to for a shot at NCAA Division I football.
Getting to experience the game day crowd at Simplot Stadium made Schofield think. At the time, with his NCAA Division I dreams over, the wide receiver thought he was done with football and was pursuing a career with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. But after seeing the Yotes play, he decided he wanted to join the team.
“I was just here for the environment, I loved it here,” said Schofield. “I came up and visited my uncle, and Cadwell, all the time. It was just a great place and I thought it was right for me.”
Schofield and the College of Idaho (2-0 overall, 2-0 Frontier Conference) will face Southern Oregon on Saturday almost one year to the day that Schofield was in the stands as the Yotes beat the Raiders 29-3 on their home turf. This time, Schofield will be on the turf, where he enters the game second on the Yotes in receiving yards, with 135 yards on eight catches and a touchdown.
“He’s just a dynamic guy,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “He’s fast and he’s a playmaker. What separates him and what he does differently for us is he’s really tough. He’s a good blocker, he’s a tough runner. He’s fast, but he’s not a jitterbug. He’s very, very physical. I like that, because most times the physical team wins.”
It was that skill set that Moroski and offensive coordinator Brian Taylor, then the wide receivers coach, liked when they saw Schofield playing for Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California. Schofield spent three seasons at Mt. SAC, one redshirting and two playing. As a sophomore in 2019 he had 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He had a season-high 208 receiving yards in a 43-40 come-from-behind road win against El Camino.
With his family connection to the College of Idaho, Schofield gave the Yotes significant consideration after the season. But his ultimate dream was to play NCAA Division I football. He thought he had found that in a preferred walk-on offer at Fresno State and opted to accept that instead of the offer from the Yotes.
But after the season was over, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford stepped down. Schofield was hopeful that Kalen DeBoer would still honor the preferred walk-on offer, but said when he reached out to them, he never heard anything back.
Eventually, Schofield realized that Fresno State was not going to work out, so he decided to retire and return home to Las Vegas.
“When that didn’t pan out for me, I just thought my plan was to go back home,” he said. “I went to go into law enforcement, that’s what I want to do after my football career. So, I just took it with a grain of salt and moved on. It wasn’t the best feeling to hang up the cleats, but I just did it and moved on.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Schofield entered the training program for the LVMPD and got to the polygraph testing portion of the training. After failing that test, candidates are required to wait a year before they can reapply for the program.
After failing the test, he took the trip up to Caldwell and rediscovered his desire to play football. His NCAA eligibility clock had run out, so even if he wanted to return to Fresno State, where Tedford was rehired this past offseason, he would have been unable to.
He still had NAIA eligibility left, so the College of Idaho seemed like the perfect place. He enrolled in classes in January and was practicing with the Yotes during the spring.
“I think this was going to be it, it was going to be here or nothing,” Moroski said. “Sometimes guys are out of school for a while and doing some other job and they see the benefits of education in a new way. That comes at a different time for everyone, it doesn’t always come when you’re 18 years old. I think (Wright) was able to say ‘the coaches are great, they recruited you once and they’d love to have you.’ It seemed like we were asking Bobby every two weeks, ‘how’s Jon doing’ over the last two and a half years.”
Although he was always likely to get significant playing time for the Yotes at receiver this year, preseason injuries to Brock Richardson and John Kreps allowed Schofield to get extra reps during fall camp and prepare him for the season.
He started the season opener against Montana State-Northern, catching four passes for 29 yards in a 31-3 Yotes win.
“I had my butterflies, especially coming back after three years,” Schofield said. “But as soon as I got on the field and felt the energy of the crowd, it just kind of all went away and I played the game like I know how to play it.”
He scored his first touchdown as a Yote two weeks ago, at Rocky Mountain. With the Battlin’ Bears blitzing both corners, Schofield found himself open down field. Quarterback Andy Peters connected with him for a 64-yard score, putting the College of Idaho ahead 21-12. The Yotes won 21-18. Schofield almost came up with another big gain earlier, but dropped the ball as he was trying to tuck it.
With those two plays, he showed the potential he has for being a big-play threat.
“He is all of that and has that physical presence too, which is amazing,” said Moroski.