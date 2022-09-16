Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Last fall, Jon Schofield took in a College of Idaho football game against Southern Oregon.

Coming out of junior college in 2020, the Las Vegas native was recruited by the College of Idaho, where his uncle, Bobby Wright, is an assistant softball coach. He came up to visit Wright and check out the game day atmosphere of the program he had originally said no to for a shot at NCAA Division I football.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments