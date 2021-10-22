The College of Idaho football team returns from a bye week with a shot at the Frontier Conference title as the season hits its home stretch.
The Yotes (4-2, 4-2 Frontier Conference) will host Montana Western (5-2, 4-2) at 1 p.m. today at Simplot Stadium, with a chance to move into second place in the conference standings with a win. While a loss won’t outright eliminate the Yotes from title contention, it would put a serious damper on their chances.
A loss puts the College of Idaho behind both the Bulldogs and Rocky Mountain (5-1, 5-1) with three games left in the regular season and both teams holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Yotes.
With four games to go, the Yotes currently sit one game behind conference leader Rocky Mountain. The Battlin’ Bears beat the Yotes 33-30 on Sept. 4, so to win the conference tile, Rocky Mountain will need to lose two of its final four, even if the College of Idaho beats Montana Western, then closes the season with wins against Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and Carroll in its final three games.
Rocky Mountain hosts Carroll today then plays Montana Tech, Montana State-Northern and Montana Western to close the season.
Even if the Yotes do win the Frontier Conference, they would need to rise in the polls to get an automatic bid to the NAIA playoffs. The College of Idaho would need to reach the Top-20 for that to happen.
Currently, the Yotes are in the receiving votes category, one spot outside of the Top 25. Montana Western, currently ranked at No. 22, likely represents the Yotes’ last chance to get a win over a ranked opponent, as each of the College of Idaho’s final three opponents have a .500 record.