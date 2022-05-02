Postseason softball begins this week for a pair of Treasure Valley college softball teams, as both Northwest Nazarene and the College of Idaho eye national tournament bids.
Northwest Nazarene, fresh off its GNAC regular season championship, will open its conference tournament as the No. 1 seed on Thursday in Ellensburg, Washington. The Nighthawks (30-18) will face No. 4 seed and tournament host Central Washington in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. That game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. MDT.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Washington, but the conference moved the site Monday due to forecasted heavy rain in the Seattle area.
No. 3-seed Western Washington and tournament hosts Saint Martin’s, the No. 2 seed, will face off in Thursday’s other game. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday.
College of Idaho will open Cascade Conference tournament play at 10 a.m. MDT Friday, facing British Columbia in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The Yotes (37-14) are the No. 4 seed in the double-elimination tournament. With a win, the College of Idaho will face top-seed and host Oregon Tech later on Friday. If British Columbia wins the first game, the Nighthawks will fall to the elimination bracket and face either No. 2 seed Southern Oregon, No. 3 Eastern Oregon or No. 6 Corban at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Cascade Conference and GNAC baseball tournaments will begin next week, with the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene having qualified for both, respectively. The College of Idaho will be the No. 2 seed in the Cascade Conference tournament, which begins May 9 in Lewiston.
The Yotes (29-25) will face British Columbia at 2 p.m. MDT, while No. 1 Lewis-Clark State will face No. 4 Corban in the other game.
The Northwest Nazarene baseball team concluded its regular season last weekend with a four-game sweep of Montana State-Billings and has clinched a spot in next week’s GNAC Tournament in Monmouth, Oregon. The Nighthawks (29-19) are on a bye this week while the rest of the league concludes the regular season.
The Nighthawks will claim the GNAC championship and the No. 1 seed in the tournament if Western Oregon drops at least one of its four games against Saint Martin’s. If the Wolves sweep the Saints, the Nighthawks will drop to the No. 2 seed. The three-team tournament starts May 12 with round-robin play with the championship game taking place May 13.