CALDWELL — Before he puts on his game jersey, Derek Wadsworth takes a moment to hold it up and look at the back.
Above the No. 1 the senior wears, above the College of Idaho logo, sits a reminder.
Wadsworth keys in on the black letters ‘AW’ and is reminded who has his back. It’s the same woman who always has.
Allyson Wadsworth, Derek’s mother, was a fierce supporter of Derek and his siblings in all their endeavors, including their athletic ones. She died Feb. 5 after a months-long battle with lymphoma. She was 52.
Since her death, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team has been wearing a patch featuring her initials on the back of their jerseys.
“There’s so many emotions that go through your mind when you see your mom on the back of your jersey,” said Wadsworth, a starting guard for the Yotes. “Obviously I miss her, it’s hard to explain, but it’s also comforting knowing — because I believe it wholeheartedly — that she’s there.”
Wadsworth says his mom will have the best seat inside the JA Albertson Activities Center on Friday when the Yotes (29-4) host Vanguard at 7 p.m. in the first round of the NAIA Tournament. And just like she has throughout his entire career, Wadsworth will feel her support.
“She followed me everywhere,” said Wadsworth. “Her and my dad would travel to my AAU games in California. They came to all the home games here, until she got sick, and did occasionally travel to our road games in Oregon and other places.”
Known affectionately as “Mama Wads,” Allyson Wadsworth was not afraid to be vocal of her support. Wadsworth said that while he was able to tune out most voices on the court, he could easily identify her’s while playing.
And it wasn’t just her son Allyson was cheering for. She was a strong supporter of all of Derek’s teammates, first at Preston High, and then at the College of Idaho. Her and her husband, Clint, would make the four-and-a-half-hour trip from Preston to Caldwell every weekend, and made their presence known. After the games, College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said, she was quick to lend a hug to any of the Yotes.
“You get used to the Wadsworth family because they go to every game,” said Blaine. “If it’s not his grandparents, his dad and his mom are at every game, as well. For four years, they’ve become somebody we know that when we turn around and look up at the crowd, they’re going to be there for us. So, it’s definitely odd not to have her in the crowd this year with us.”
One example of the priority that Allyson put on following Derek’s career came last year, during the COVID-19-shortened season. While the Yotes played most of the year without fans, parents were allowed to attend their final home game of the season, against Eastern Oregon.
It was a last-minute announcement, Derek said, one that his mom did not find out until the day of the game. Allyson was in the middle of her workday at Franklin County Medical Center, where she was the foundation director, when she got the call. She left right away.
“She told everybody ‘See you, I’m leaving,’” Wadsworth said, with a laugh.
She and Clint made it to Caldwell in time for tipoff.
This October, shortly before the College of Idaho season began, Allyson got her diagnosis. She was able to attend the College of Idaho’s first two home games of the season, wins against Rocky Mountain and Park-Gilbert. After that, she started chemotherapy back in Preston, and was unable to make the trips to Caldwell to watch Derek play.
"I am thankful she got to see me play at least one more time,” said Wadsworth. “I don’t know what everybody else believe, but she’s got the best seat in the house and she’s going to be at every game.”
While she wasn’t able to be in person, she still streamed video of every subsequent College of Idaho game and always called Derek after games.
During the weekend of Jan. 28-29, Allyson was undergoing her final chemo treatments. On that Friday night, the College of Idaho hosted its annual pink out game, held in support of cancer research. The Yotes beat Corban in overtime, to start the 11-game winning streak it will take into the tournament. The following night, the Yotes beat Bushnell 96-70.
Tired from her treatments, Allyson was still able to muster up the strength to send Derek a congratulatory text message. A couple of nights later, Derek got a call from Clint, informing him that his mother’s status had taken a turn for the worse.
While the chemotherapy had been successful at beating the cancer, it also damaged the lining in her stomach, allowing a common bug to escape and attack her immune system, which had also been weakened by her treatments.
Blaine offered to drive Wadsworth to Preston that very night. Wadsworth opted to drive himself the next morning and was able to spend his mother’s final days with her. He missed road games against Lewis-Clark State and Walla Walla, with Allyson passing the same day as the Walla Walla game.
Within 24 hours he had received a message of condolence from every one of his teammates. Blaine drove out to Preston to attend the funeral.
“I’ve got a hell of supporting cast up here,” said Wadsworth. “That’s why I was so willing to come back so fast. I know I’m surrounded by good people here.”
Blaine wanted to figure out a way to honor Wadsworth and his mother when he returned to the team. He called up John Grove, the College of Idaho’s football manager, to see if he could draw up a logo to put on the uniforms. The logo Grove came up was simple, yet effective.
Coming up with where to put it was a little more of a challenge, Blaine said.
“We looked at different areas of putting it on the jersey,” said Blaine. “There are rules that come into play with it, so we ended up going with that top spot (on the back).”
The Yotes kept the plans to honor his mother away from Wadsworth, instead deciding to surprise him when he walked into the locker room before his first game back, Feb. 11 against Northwest. Blaine arranged for Wadsworth’s jersey to be folded and left at his locker in such a way that the first thing he saw when he looked at it were the initials “AW.”
“My first instinct was ‘who do I need to tell thank you to,’” Wadsworth said. “But then I said ‘she’s going to be with me, she’s going to have my back the rest of the way.’ I was pretty thankful for that.”
More than a month after her death, Wadsworth is still is in awe about having those initials on the back of his jersey. After a recent game, he saw a picture of himself from behind, the logo clearly visible.
“I sent that picture to my dad and I said ‘She’s got my back,’” Wadsworth said. “At the very least, she’s looking out for me.”