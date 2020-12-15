The College of Idaho men's basketball team scored 49 points in the second half, but it was not able to overcome a first-half hole as the Yotes lost their fourth straight game against a NCAA Division I opponent Tuesday, falling to Portland 88-74.
The Yotes (1-4) started falling behind midway through the first half. Johnny Radford hit a 3-pointer for the College of Idaho, cutting the Pilots lead down to 20-18, but Portland went on a 17-4 run after that and went into halftime leading 40-25.
The Yotes hit nine 3-pointers in the second half, but Portland matched the College of Idaho's offensive output, scoring 48 points and never let the lead get less than 11.
Ricardo Time led the Yotes with 19 points, while Radford went 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line to finish with 12 points. Jalen Galloway and Tyler Robinett both had 11 points, while Paul Wilson had a team-high seven rebounds. The Yotes outrebounded the Pilots 47-33.
The College of Idaho are scheduled to extend their string of NCAA Division I opponents to five on Thursday with a game at Seattle. The five countable games against Division I teams are the most of any team in the NAIA this season and the most in program history.
The Yotes are scheduled to play their home opener on Jan. 1 against William Jessup.