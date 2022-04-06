CALDWELL — Brock Richardson watched most of what was poised to be his breakout season from the College of Idaho football team’s sidelines.
A season where the wide receiver hoped to both follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Connor, and make a name for himself was derailed by a broken kneecap he suffered the evening before the Yotes home opener against Rocky Mountain.
Healed from his injury, Richardson is back on the practice field for the Yotes and looking to get back on the same track he had been before he tripped and fell on concrete just past the west end zone of Simplot Stadium, ending his season.
“I’m out here every day just loving it,” Richardson said. “Watching the season, all of last year, it kind of sucked for me. I was really happy for all my boys, but I always want to be out on the field. It was really hard, but now I’m taking it day by day, loving every bit of it. I’m not going to take anything for granted.”
Richardson returns to a corps of wide receivers which graduated Hunter Juarez and Bo Stevens, but also saw the emergence of receivers like Jake Nadley and John Kreps who stepped up when injuries to Richardson, as well as other receivers, started to mount for the Yotes.
Add in a couple of junior college transfers who are participating in the spring, and there is some real competition at the position.
But despite added competition and the setback last fall, the expectations around Richardson remain high.
“There’s no question the whole team knows he’s a key guy and a real threat,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “He’s just a really, really good player. He loves to practice and he’s always competitive. It was devastating in many ways when we lost him in that freak accident.”
Richardson came into last season earning a starting spot for the Yotes after catching 12 passes for 214 yards during the four-game COVID-19 delayed spring season. In the fall season opener, at Montana State-Northern, Richardson made his first career start and caught four passes for 24 yards, while rushing for 38 yards. He also served as both kick and punt returner for the Yotes in the game.
It wasn’t a practice or a game where Richardson broke his kneecap, but rather at a pep rally. The night before the Yotes’ were set to take on Rocky Mountain in the second week of the season, College of Idaho students gathered at Simplot Stadium to celebrate their football team.
During the pep rally, Richardson and the Yotes put on a show for the students, as Richardson went out for a pass in the back of end zone by the rodeo grounds and beer garden. Just past the end zone is a concrete lip. Richardson made the catch, but his foot caught the lip causing him to fall and shatter his kneecap.
He’d suffered injuries and underwent surgeries in the past that made him miss basketball and baseball seasons, but this was the first time he had missed the majority of a football season.
“It was a lot of emotions for sure,” Richardson said. “I was looking forward to cruising through the season without any problems, then after game one, I broke my kneecap and missed the whole season.”
He watched as the Yotes went 7-3, clinching a share of the Frontier Conference, but missing the NAIA Playoffs with a loss to Carroll.
Richardson said he spent eight weeks in a cast due to the injury and is now nearly back to full speed. He said he hopes to gain a little more leg strength and polish his route running. If he does that, he believes he can come into next season even further ahead of where he was coming into last season.
“I want to be an all-conference guy, for sure,” Richardson said about his expectations for this season. “I want to catch a lot of balls and make big time plays. As a team, I want to be Frontier Conference champions, at least. The ultimate goal is a national championship. We still got a way to go because we got a long way to go, but fall camp and summer stuff is going to be huge for us.”