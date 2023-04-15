CALDWELLL — John Kreps came to Caldwell through the same pipeline that gave the College of Idaho football team one of its most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in its history.
Entering his third season with the Yotes, Kreps has made himself a consistent target for College of Idaho quarterbacks. Now he’s hoping he can stand out among a deep group of wide receivers on the Yotes’ offense this fall.
“I’m just ready to take the opportunity and run away with it,” said Kreps. “I just want to do everything I can to have success for the team and just make plays.”
Despite being fourth on the team in both receptions and receiving yards last season, Kreps still managed to make himself a factor in nearly every game he appeared in. He finished with at least one reception in seven of the nine games he played in, often using his speed to break off big chunks of yardage for the Yotes.
“He’s a speed guy,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “He has a chance to be one of the most dynamic players on the roster, similar to Hunter Juarez. With Hunter Juarez, they went to the same high school, have a similar style. Hunter was this meticulous assassin when it came to preparation and John is the same way.”
Both Kreps and Juarez, who finished his College of Idaho career in 2021 No. 3 all-time in career receiving yards in program history, both graduated from Marin Catholic High, located in California’s North Bay Area. Marin Catholic has provided the Yotes with plenty of talent in recent years, including Darius-James Peterson, Juarez’s quarterback his first two years in Caldwell.
It was that connection that got Kreps excited about the College of Idaho, more than 700 miles away from his home.
“When I was getting recruited, I knew Hunter from when he was at (Marin Catholic),” Kreps said. “I had watched DJP growing up at Marin Catholic, when I was a little kid. So, I definitely knew about this place. When I got the nod from (Marin Catholic) Coach Mazi (Moayed) that Moroski was interested, I was super hyped. I was ready to get down here.”
Kreps arrived in Caldwell and it took him nearly half a season to really get things going. In the Yotes’ first four games, he had just one catch total. He had two receptions for 22 yards at Montana Tech, but two weeks later, back at Simplot Stadium, he showed off to Yotes fans just how explosive he could be in an overtime win against Montana Western.
On the first play from the line of scrimmage, Kreps broke free from his defender and caught a 44-yard pass from Ryan Hibbs, which likely would have been his first career touchdown had he not had to dive forward to make the catch. That first touchdown came later in the game.
In the third quarter, Kreps took a handoff on a fly sweep, found a hole on the right side of the field and let his speed do the rest. He scored untouched on a 40-yard run. By the time he reached the endzone, no one was within 10 yards of him.
It’s that speed that Moroski really likes in Kreps’ game. It was on display again last season when he had catches for 40 yards or more in three different games, including a 42-yard touchdown pass from Andy Peters for the first score in a 41-0 win against Southern Oregon.
"He's one of the best start and stop guys," Moroski said. "He's fast and then he can stop on a dime. A guy with speed is unbelievable, but now he's put it together with a whole variety of routes and he's got the whole package."
But for Kreps, getting 17 catches for 280 yards last season was just a blip of what he hopes he will do this season. He’s spent the offseason meticulously working on eliminating any mistakes from his game. In a deep receiver room, which will feature returning starters Brock Richardson and Jon Schofield, the goal is simple.
In his own words, Kreps wants perfection.
“I want to be the best me,” he said. “I want to make plays, I want to do whatever I can for the team, I don’t want to drop any balls, I want to run perfect routes. I just want to be perfect, as best as I can.”