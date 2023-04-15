Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELLL — John Kreps came to Caldwell through the same pipeline that gave the College of Idaho football team one of its most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in its history.

Entering his third season with the Yotes, Kreps has made himself a consistent target for College of Idaho quarterbacks. Now he’s hoping he can stand out among a deep group of wide receivers on the Yotes’ offense this fall.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments