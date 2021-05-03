Two walks and two errors in the bottom of the seventh led to a crazy 9-8 home walk-off win for Kuna over Capital on Monday evening.
Capital took a 8-7 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh, but Kuna rallied when the first two batters walked, an error moved them to second and third and another error let both runs score.
Zac Rackham had two hits, a walk and scored a run for Kuna, while Kaeden Schutz had two RBI.
TJ Collins was 3 for 3 with a double in the loss for Capital.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, CENTENNIAL 6: Mountain View scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, including the winning run on a wild pitch, to come from behind and beat Centennial at home.
Centennial scored five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-5 lead before Mountain View scored twice in the sixth and closed it out in the seventh.
Brody Rasmussen had three doubles, three RBI and scored a run for Mountain View, while Drayton Black and Tommy Whiles each had two hits.
Gavin Viano tripled and had two RBI in the loss for Centennial.
TIMBERLINE 17, MERIDIAN 0: Timberline scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and led 12-0 after two innings in a five-inning blowout at Meridian.
Max Spielman went 3 for 3 with five RBI and scored a run to lead the offensive attack for Timberline, while Cooper Sloan was also 3 for 3 and had two RBI and scored three runs.
Greyson Shafer added two hits, three RBI and four runs scored for Timberline, which had 13 hits to just one for Meridian.
Cruz Simmons had the lone hit for Meridian in the loss.
SKYVIEW 13, BOISE 6: Skyview scored 11 runs in the first three innings and cruised to a home win against Boise.
Noah Palomares was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Skyview, which also got three hits, two RBI and a run scored from TerRyck Pennington.
Jaysen Bernal added a hit and two RBIs for Skyview.
Cooper Nixon, Evan Brown and Dax Coburn each had two hits for Boise.
MIDDLETON 6, COLUMBIA 3: Patrick Burch had two hits, two RBI and scored a run to lead Middleton to a home win over Columbia.
Middleton had 10 hits, including two from Dallin Leavitt, and never looked back after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.
Ben Koster pitcher four shutout innings while allowing just one hit for Middleton.
Mario DeLeon had two hits for Columbia, while Mateo Scott and Cam Wirtz also had hits in the loss.
HOMEDALE 5, WEISER 1: Tommy Muir tripled and scored at the plate and allowed no earned runs in a complete game on the mound to lead Homedale to a home win against Weiser.
Muir allowed four hits and had six strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the win for Homedale, which broke open a 2-1 game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sigmund Goode, Cody Liebschwager, Dakota Gammell and Dillon Fine added hits for Homedale.
Beau Shields had two hits for Weiser in the loss, while Willy Shirts and Jarett Mink each had a hit.
FRUITLAND 7, PAYETTE 4: Eight batters reached base and seven of them scored for Fruitland in a road win at Payette.
Fruitland had just three hits and three walks but also took advantage of two Payette errors. Fruitland improved to 10-0 in league play with the win.
Brennan Fitzsimonds had a triple, two RBI and scored a run for Fruitland, while Dawson McGraw had a hit and scored twice. Landen Mendive had the other hit for Fruitland.
No individual statistics were reported for Payette by press time.
SOFTBALL
HOMEDALE 7, WEISER 3: Olivia Miller went 3 for 4 with a triple, home run, four RBI, a walk and two runs scored to lead Homedale to a home win over Weiser.
Olivia Asumendi had two hits including a double and an RBI for Homedale, while Caitlin Pate had two hits.
Asumendi also pitched a complete game for Homedale, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out eight.
COLLEGE
NNU BASEBALL SWEEPS SAINT MARTIN'S, INCREASES WIN STREAK TO 10: The Northwest Nazarene baseball team earned its ninth and 10th-straight victories on Monday, finishing the first game with a final of 16-5 before taking game two 6-2.
The ninth-ranked Nighthawks have now swept their last two GNAC series, improving to 21-3 in the conference and 27-5 overall.