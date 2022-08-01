The Vallivue football team graduated a lot of skill position guys last year. Flashy name-recognition guys like quarterback Casey Cope, running back Santi Diaz and even 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year Carson Fox have all moved on.
But despite returning just two players who appeared on all-conference lists a season ago, the Falcons quietly have a pretty experienced squad coming into the 2022 season.
Six offensive starters — including four offensive linemen — and seven defensive starters all return to the Falcons this year, as do a couple players who would have been starters if not for season-ending injuries early in the year.
“I think we’re solid,” said Vallivue coach Layne Coffin. “We’re not returning any first-team all-conference guys or anything like that. But I had a lot of kids play last year. They work really heard, they work with a lot of purpose in the weight room and the practice field. Hopefully they can get in there and battle a little bit.”
And despite a group of players without very many accolades, the Falcons have a group that’s ready to step up and leave their mark both on the Vallivue football program and in the SIC.
“There are kids who lift hard, everybody has kids that lift hard,” Coffin said. “But these kids lift with purpose. They don’t lift to get the workout done, they lift to get better. They do their work to get better. So, I think they do believe they have a lot to prove and it is their time to step up.”
Among the players who Coffin is looking to step up will be whoever is named the Falcons’ starting quarterback. Coffin said senior Hayden Farner, who started on game last year when Cope got injured, and sophomore Isaac Moore, who Coffin said has had a really good summer, will be battling for the job. Coffin hopes to have a starter named by the Falcons’ preseason jamboree.
“We’re looking for a guy who can throw a little bit, a guy who can run a little bit, just kind of being in control of things,” Coffin said. “Not get rattled and just go from there.”
Tyson Fox, who missed significant time last season due to injury will be the Falcons’ primary running back, but seniors Koa Maio and Jaxon Kent will likely also see touches out of the backfield.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
That group will run behind an offensive line that returns senior Porter Buckley, who moves from guard to center, junior left tackle Jaden Gomez, senior left guard Jacob Castro and junior right tackle Jordon Conlon, who was an All-Conference honorable mention last season. Junior Bryan Bosworth, who played last season at nose tackle joins the offensive line at right guard this year.
The Falcons also return tight end Noah Clark, with Cannon Hyde moving into the starting rotation as the other tight end.
“We feel really good about (the line),” Coffin said. “They had a lot of playing time last year and they’re working together really well. I like their focus a lot.”
Kent will see some time at wide receiver, as well as running back, while Brock Wilson — who was the junior varsity quarterback last year — and Austin Belnap will also play receiver.
Defensively Gomez and Buckley will return as starting defensive ends, while Bosworth takes over the full-time starting job at nose tackle.
Despite losing Carson Fox from the linebacking corps, Vallivue still returns three starters from that unit. Shawn Gassett and Maio will man the outside linebacker position, while Roy Stump will man the inside.
“You put that front seven with the two defensive ends and we feel like we can expand on things a little bit more this year,” Coffin said. “They’ve been there for a year, they just worked hard in the weight room and have gotten stronger. They’ve had a really good summer.”
Oscar Malacara, a second-team All-Conference selection, returns at cornerback for the Falcons, while Belnap moves from the starting safety position over to the other corner. That makes room for Tyson Fox to play in the strong safety spot, while Kent will likely be the free safety.