Darius-James Peterson put up numbers at a virtual Pro Day workout earlier this month that might have caught the attention of NFL scouts.
But if the former College of Idaho quarterback is going to get a chance to live out any NFL dreams, it will have to wait at least a year. Peterson signed a contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, and they own his professional football rights for the upcoming season.
“Football is the love of my life, and now it's my job,” said Peterson. “I'm so grateful to have a job where it's been my dream for my whole life.”
Despite not even being able to talk to NFL teams leading up to the NFL Draft this past weekend, Peterson still participated in the Pro Day workouts with College of Idaho teammate Keegan Crafton, along with former Boise State and Idaho State players. Peterson said he worked out to be moral support for Crafton and other players he trained with, but also to be prepared for whatever may lie ahead.
“This year I'm 100 percent committed to the CFL,” Peterson said. “The reason I went through the Pro Day and got all my numbers is for the future. When the NFL comes knocking on my door, maybe in the future, I wanted to have my testing numbers.”
If NFL teams get a chance to look at those numbers, they will see ones that beat what they saw at this year's NFL Combine. His time of 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash was faster than any quarterback who recorded a time on Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Same goes for his 39.5-inch vertical, which was four inches better than first-round draft picks Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love, as well as his 126-inch broad jump, which would have edged out the likes of Missouri's Kelly Bryant and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts. He also put up 12 reps on the bench press.
“Most quarterbacks don't even bench press, so being able to show off my strength in that aspect, I think will help a lot,” Peterson said. “I was very happy with my vertical jump, my broad jump and my 40-yard dash. I jumped a 39 and a half on my vertical, I wanted to get the 40-inch mark, but just missed it by a hair on my second jump. I imagine that one will kind of bite me in the back for a little while, but I'm very happy with the numbers that I got.”
Putting up eye-popping numbers is nothing new for Peterson, a four-year starter under center at the College of Idaho. He rewrote the Yotes' record book with 3,413 career rushing yards, 6,906 career passing yards and accounted for 95 total touchdowns over his four years.
As a senior, he helped lead the Yotes to an unbeaten regular season, a Frontier Conference title and a trip to the NAIA Quarterfinals, where the College of Idaho fell to Grand View (Iowa), 14-6.
Following the season, he began training with Taylor Bateman, the owner of OFFTHEFIELD, which boasts itself as the top athletic performance company in the state of Idaho.
The Alouettes were one of the first teams to show significant interest in Peterson. Montreal coach Khari Jones is a former quarterback at UC Davis, where he was coached by College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski, the Aggies' offensive coordinator at the time.
“That connection is what got me there,” Peterson said. “I just took it right away, I took the contract and it worked out. The coronavirus hit, and it was crazy how it worked out.”
Peterson was unable to get up to Montreal before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the United States, including the international boarder with Canada. On April 7, the CFL suspended the start of its season, which had been scheduled for June 11, at least until the beginning of July.
Whenever he is able to join his new team, Peterson will be one of four quarterbacks on the Alouettes' roster. Included on the roster is returning starter Vernon Adams, who was a CFL East Division All-Star last year. Adams, a former Eastern Washington and University of Oregon quarterback, was fourth in the league with 3,942 passing yards, second with 24 passing touchdowns, and shared the CFL lead with 12 rushing touchdowns.
“I'm very interested in learning as much as I can from Vernon,” said Peterson. “We have very similar traits in how we run the ball and how we throw the ball. I'm just looking forward to learning from him and learning about the CFL and seeing the field differently.”
The CFL features a 110-yard field as opposed to the 100-yard fields used in college football and the NFL, with the CFL field also being wider. Teams are also allowed to have 12 players on the field at a time, as opposed to 11, and offenses have three downs per possession as opposed to four.
“I think with a bigger field it will play into my advantage,” Peterson said. “I feel like with my speed and my arm strength, I can really manipulate the defense in different ways, really take advantage of the defense with just a wider field and a longer field.”