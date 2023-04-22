CALDWELL — College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski freely admitted that the Yotes’ passing game was far from perfect, but he wasn’t expecting that from the College of Idaho’s Purple and Gold Spring Game.
Having the game take place after the third week of spring practice, instead of the traditional fourth week, the coach knew there was still going to be some instruction that needed to take place as the Yotes still have another week to go in the spring.
But despite turnovers, a few drops and some sacks, the Yotes have to be happy with the production their passing game showed on Saturday. All five touchdowns in the game came through the air, with Andy Peters and Caden Young both throwing two, as the offense beat the defense 58-45 at Simplot Stadium.
“I think there were a lot of things we can do better, but I think there were a lot of good things that we came out of today,” said wide receiver John Kreps, who had a 37-yard touchdown reception from Peters in the third segment of the game. “We just got to get back in the film room, evaluate ourselves and keep improving.”
Saturday’s spring game was split into three quarter-length segments and used a modified scoring system to give points to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Four quarterbacks — Peters, Young, Cooper Bailey and Ryan Blokker — alternated drives, with each getting at least four drives and Peters, the incumbent starter, getting a fifth drive on the final drive of the game.
The College of Idaho will host another scrimmage next Saturday to wrap up its spring practice, but with the school hosting its annual Go Purple Steak Feed fundraiser on Friday night, the decision was made to make Saturday’s scrimmage the official spring game.
“I’m excited about having another week,” said Moroski. “It wasn’t our grand plan, but because of the fundraiser last night, we knew most of the parents would be here, so we wanted to do a big scrimmage a week early. I think we’re not quite there. There were a lot of good things, but a lot of things to clean up.”
As far as the offense went, things did start to clean up as the day went along. Early on, it was the defense dominating, as three of the five drives in the first segment ended in turnovers.
A Peters pass on the opening drive was picked off by Keegan Croteau, Blake Hill had a fumble recovery following a completed pass and Jacob Arms ended the first period with and interception in the end zone, coming down with the ball after the pass from Peters deflected off a couple of different players first.
“We were just seeing everything that we’ve seen so far in the spring come together,” Arms said about the defense’s start. “We were getting the younger guys, who might not have played last year, getting them to come out and make plays. We were rotating guys every single drive and we were getting those turnovers. It was really big, and it was really fun.”
The only bright spot for the offense in the first segment came on the second drive, Young’s first time in the game. Young found Jon Schofield down the field for a 59-yard touchdown strike. On his second drive, the first of the second segment, Young led the offense to another score.
He opened the segment with a 21-yard pass to Jovan Sowell, then ended the drive with a 13-yard touchdown reception Cash Cowdery.
Young, an Emmett High graduate, has had a strong offseason by all accounts, and has continued to solidify a case for the backup quarterback job in the fall.
“He’s been really good this offseason,” said Peters. “He’s still got another week of spring ball, so it’s just about him growing even more. It’s just about getting that experience that comes with spring ball, seeing those reps, seeing how people move. I think he’s just trusting it more and more.”
For Peters’s part, he was able to shake off the two early interceptions and finish strong. His third drive did result in a defensive stop, with Payton Hunter picking up a big sack, one of five sacks by the defense on the day.
But his last two drives resulted in long touchdown passes. On his first drive of the final segment, back-to-back passes to Kreps resulted in big gains with Kreps taking the first for 38-yards before scoring on a 37-yard reception.
Peters then ended the scrimmage with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Sowell.
“I felt better and better as the day went on,” said Peters. “At the beginning there were a couple of frustrating drives. But I think once we got clicking and once we talked on the sideline all together as a unit, I think it ended up being a lot better for us.”
The Yotes also got a 64-yard touchdown from Brock Richardson, who caught a short pass from Blokker, then broke free from the defense to run in for a score.
“So glad,” Arms said when asked how happy he was that the defense wouldn’t have to face the offense in games this fall. “They have such a unique pass package compared to other teams. They know how to target defenses and they really know how to target us. Obviously if it was a real game, we might have had a little bit more special stuff planned for them. But I’m just glad we’re both getting better. It’s going to be fun to see what the offense can do next year.”