Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski freely admitted that the Yotes’ passing game was far from perfect, but he wasn’t expecting that from the College of Idaho’s Purple and Gold Spring Game.

Having the game take place after the third week of spring practice, instead of the traditional fourth week, the coach knew there was still going to be some instruction that needed to take place as the Yotes still have another week to go in the spring.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments