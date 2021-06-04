Following a third-place finish for College of Idaho softball at the NAIA World Series, two Yotes were named to the All-Tournament team in sophomore outfielder Hattie Hruza and junior pitcher Katelyn Wilfert.
Hruza went 4 for 10 in four World Series games, highlighted by smashing a pair of home runs in a win over No. 1 seed and eventual champion Southern Oregon. Hruza also drove in four while scoring four runs and playing strong defense in the outfield.
Wilfert appeared in all four games in the circle, going the full seven innings in the opening win over Ottawa (Kansas) and also picking up the win in relief against SOU. She pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings against Oregon Tech. In 18 1/3 innings, Wilfert allowed just three earned runs while striking out 10.
The Yotes concluded the 2021 campaign with a record of 44-19, marking the most wins in a season in program history.