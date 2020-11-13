The Northwest Nazarene men's and women's basketball teams will play a modified conference-only schedule beginning after the New Year, with many familiar opponents not in the mix.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced it was moving forward with its plan to host a conference-only slate, as announced in October, with competition starting no earlier than Jan. 7.
“We are thankful for the diligence of Commissioner (Dave) Haguland and the GNAC to develop protocols and procedures to allow us to compete in environments where our athletes can be safe,” men’s basketball coach Paul Rush said in a release. “Their mental health, motivation and transformation as a whole person greatly benefits from their experience as student athletes.”
Six of the 10 teams in the conference have opted out of the conference season. That means Northwest Nazarene's schedule will consist exclusively of games against the remaining three schools — Alaska Fairbanks, Saint Martin's and Seattle Pacific.
“After consulting with NNU’s Athletic Commission and our campus medical personnel, I am optimistic we will be able to complete a GNAC basketball season this spring semester,” NNU athletic director Kelli Lindley said in a release. “The NNU COVID-19 Planning Committee, as well as the GNAC office, have done an incredible job of implementing rigorous health and safety measures that have enabled us to make this decision. We will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus, and take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our entire campus is safe, while still providing an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete.”
The new schedule is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks. In order to reduce travel, teams will play on consecutive dates against the same opponent in the same location. Men's and women's schedules mirror one another, with teams playing on the same dates, in opposite locations.
The remaining six schools — Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington — will still be allowed to play in nonconference games, the GNAC said, including games against one another. Those games also won't begin until at least Jan. 7.
Teams will comply with NCAA, state and local guidelines, with weekly COVID-19 testing and mask-wearing by participants while not actively on the court. Additionally the conference will not allow any spectators into games.
“We are excited to give our athletes a chance to play games again,” NNU women’s basketball coach Steve Steele said in a release.“We have been putting in a lot of hard work this year, and I'm glad I don't have to tell my team it's been for nothing. I'm praying as a nation we can turn the corner and get back to a sense of normalcy.”
The GNAC said it will continue to look at the feasibility of holding a spring sports season, as well as hosting competition in the fall sports that saw its seasons suspended.
CASCADE CONFERENCE RELEASES MODIFIED HOOPS SCHEDULES
If the College of Idaho men's basketball team is to repeat as Cascade Conference champions, it will likely need a strong effort on the road.
The Cascade Conference released its modified conference schedule on Friday after announcing it was pushing the conference slate back a month, to Jan. 8. The new slate features consecutive games against the same opponent on back-to-back nights in the same location. Teams will also play home-and-home midweek games against their traditional traveling partner, in the College of Idaho's case, Eastern Oregon. The schedule will be the same for the men's and women's teams, as has been done in the past.
There will be no conference tournament, with the top two teams in the standings getting automatic bids to the NAIA Tournament.
The College of Idaho men's team, ranked No. 8 in the NAIA preseason poll, will face two of its toughest challengers on the road. The Yotes open their conference slate on Jan. 8-9 against No. 23 Oregon Tech, who the Yotes beat in the Cascade Conference Tournament title game in March. The Yotes will also travel to Lewiston Feb. 26-27 to face No. 5 Lewis-Clark State, the newest school in the conference. The Warriors were voted preseason favorites to win the conference, having won Frontier Conference tournament titles the last two years.
Neither the Owls or Warriors will make return trips to Caldwell.
The Yotes will also play road series against Bushnell (formally Northwest Christian) and Evergreen while hosting series against Walla Walla, Warner Pacific, Southern Oregon, and Corban.
Neither College of Idaho team will face Multnomah or Northwest this season.
The Yotes men's team will open its season in the Taco Bell Shootout on Nov. 27 against Montana Western, while the women's team opens on Friday at home against Simpson.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MELBA 54, GRANGEVILLE 36: The Mustangs opened the season Thursday with an impressive nonleague win over the Bulldogs.
Kate Clark led Melba with 15 points, four rebounds and four steals, Kendall Clark had 15 points and six rebounds and Hallie Arnold added 10 points and four steals.
• Melba is the first team in the Treasure Valley to open the winter season. The Boise School District announced Thursday during an emergency meeting that there would be no athletics until Jan. 15 due to COVID-19.
Other area school districts are considering measures regarding winter athletics.