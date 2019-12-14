NAMPA — Erin Jenkins couldn't believe her eyes as she looked up at the scoreboard following a made 3-pointer by Haley Hanson.
The Northwest Nazarene women's basketball player turned to teammate Avery Albrecht and asked if the Nighthawks really had hit triple figures.
But sure enough, in a game that felt like it was dominated by the Northwest Nazarene defense, the Nighthawks offense was still able to hit the century mark against Canyon County rival College of Idaho on Saturday, as the Nighthawks took a 100-72 win at the Johnson Sports Center.
“We're a defensive team, all around and our offense's energy feeds off our defense,” said Jenkins, who led the Nighthawks with 17 points. “Once our defense's energy is high, it leads to offense. So having that defense, it's pretty amazing.”
Northwest Nazarene (7-3) gave the Yotes trouble with their full-court press, finishing the game with 23 steals and 31 turnovers. For a while, it looked like they might threaten the GNAC record of 53 turnovers in a game, set by Northwest Nazarene in a 2001 game against Walla Walla. But with a comfortable 58-28 lead at halftime, the Nighthawks eased up in the second half and didn't press as hard in the backcourt.
Still, three players — Jenkins, Marina Valles and McKenna Emerson — finished with four steals in the game, while Jordan Pinson and Nicole Gall both had three.
“We know our defense is what sets the tone,” said Valles. “We want to play our style and give a big effort on defense. Seeing that actually work, we were feeding off on that.”
The Nighthawks have prided themselves on strong defensive play for the past few years, but coach Steve Steele said the fullcourt press they employed was the most effective it had been all season. Right from the get go it gave the Yotes trouble, as the College of Idaho turned the ball over 13 times in the first quarter, many of which came in its own backcourt.
Behind that pressure, Northwest Nazarene jumped out to a 22-2 lead six minutes in and never let the Yotes back into the game, building its lead to 32-9 by the end of the frame.
“We had the entire week to work on this,” said Steele. “This was our only game this week, which kind of worked out in our favor. We got to work on a lot of the fundamentals of our defense and we ironed out some issues. The effort and the pace were tremendous. They did a good job transitioning from offense to defense, so the start of our press was really on point tonight. That kind of makes everything after that go really well.”
Clare Eubanks hit two free throws midway through the second quarter, extending Northwest Nazarene's lead to 49-15. That ended up being the Nighthawks' largest lead of the game, but the Yotes were never able to cut the lead any closer than 23 points the rest of the way.
Valles showed up just about everywhere on the stat sheet for Northwest Nazarene, finishing with 16 points, six assists, five rebounds to go with her four rebounds, while Albrecht also had 16 points for the Nighthawks.
Emerson, Pinson and Hanson all had nine points, while Eubanks and Zoe Wessels each had eight.
The Nighthawks won their fifth straight game after starting the season 2-3. Those three losses, Steele said, were a product of the tough schedule the Nighthawks had played.
But picking up wins the past few weeks, including two last week against Saint Martin's and Seattle Pacific to open GNAC play has given Northwest Nazarene, a team that was picked to finish fourth in the preseason despite winning the conference tournament last year, a new sense of confidence.
The Nighthawks jump back into conference play next Saturday with a game at Central Washington.
“We're clicking, finally,” said Jenkins. “We started off slow this season, but we've got five in a row and we're rolling.”
Emily Harwood had 15 points to lead the College of Idaho, which was playing the game as an exhibition, while Mackenzie Royce-Radford finished with 11 points. The Yotes (4-7), who have won three straight games in the record book, return to Cascade Conference play next weekend with games at Oregon Tech on Friday and Southern Oregon on Saturday.