NAMPA — The Mayors’ Cup trophy is getting an extended stay in Nampa.
Three weeks after the Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team picked up its first win in Caldwell since 2012, the Nighthawks retained bragging rights in the rivalry between Canyon County’s two college basketball teams, beating the College of Idaho 71-64 on Tuesday.
“We haven’t got a sweep since 2012, so it’s been a really long time coming,” said sophomore Gabriel Murphy, who had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocked shots. “We put a lot of hard work and a lot of hours in as a group. From top to bottom, from our coaches to our freshman, everybody across the board works super hard and I’m really proud of these guys.”
The Nighthawks (3-4) took control of the game with an 11-1 run late, during which the Yotes went nearly the entire final four minutes of the game without a field goal before hitting a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the game.
“It was two great teams battling it out,” said sophomore George Reidy, who led the Nighthawks with 19 points after scoring 18 in the first game against the Yotes. “We really locked in on the defensive end in the second half and put together some stops. A lot of guys stepped up in big moments. Gabe Murphy hits some clutch free throws at the end of the game, Kobe Terashima was a floor general all game, Jaylen Fox was a sniper from 3 all day. It was a team effort, for sure.”
The win keeps the trophy at Northwest Nazarene for the rest of the year as this was the final matchup between the two teams this season. Nighthawks coach Paul Rush joked that with the College of Idaho keeping it in Caldwell for two years after last year’s games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only fair that the Nighthawks get to keep it for at least a year.
“We’re excited to have it back home,” Rush said. “They’re an unbelievable program, I was shaking hands with the coaches and the players telling them to go win their conference because they’re that good of a team.”
Early on, the Yotes (8-3), who were playing the game as an exhibition, showed off their prowess. The College of Idaho hit its first four 3-point attempts, with Ricardo Time making three of them, to take an early 12-4 lead. It was similar to the Nov. 17 game in Caldwell, when the Yotes made 6 of their first 9 3-pointers to take a 24-15 lead. Northwest Nazarene won that game 80-70.
“This is a long stretch for us, we played Saturday night, and now we’re playing again Tuesday,” Reidy said. “When they came out hot, we said ‘OK, we’ve seen this before, now it’s time to buckle in on defense.’ They were killing us on the offensive rebounding, so we started boxing out better, hitting guys and running the break in transition. That’s what allowed us to withstand that and get us back in the game.”
The Nighthawks had their big run midway through the first half, using a 14-2 run to take their first lead of the game. A Murphy layup tied the game at 23-23, then Fox gave Northwest Nazarene a 26-23 lead with a 3-pointer. During the run the Yotes missed 11 of 12 field goal attempts.
But despite their struggles shooting the ball midway through the half, the Yotes held a 32-31 lead going into halftime.
The game remained close late into the second half, with Time hitting a 3-pointer with just under four minutes to tie the game at 60, the 10th tie of the game.
The Nighthawks hit 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to close out the game. Reidy hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left to give the Nighthawks a 61-60 lead with 3:18 left, sparking the 11-1 run. Terashima hit two free throws with 2:22 left to extend it the lead to three. An offensive putback by Murphy made it 65-60 with under 90 seconds on the clock. Murphy then added a block on a Charles Elzie layup attempt to keep the Nighthawks lead at two possessions.
“We do a lot of hard defensive drills every day,” Murphy said about the defensive effort. “What we focus on is we got to make sure our defense dictates how the game goes. Shots are going to come and go. We have good shooting nights, we have bad shooting nights. But what can be constant is our energy, effort and focus on the defensive end. That’s what came through tonight.”
Tyler Robinett hit a 3-pointer for the College of Idaho with under three seconds on the clock, but by that point, the damage had been done.
Freshman Julian Agosto had 11 points for the College of Idaho, a career high, while Fox finished with eight points and Terashima had seven. Tru Allen dished out five assists for the Nighthawks.
Time led the Yotes with 17 points, Jake O’Neil scored nine and Robinett and Derek Wadsworth both scored eight.