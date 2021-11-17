CALDWELL — George Reidy took the Mayors’ Cup and ran it over to the Northwest Nazarene bench, right in front of where their fans sat.
It had been a while since the Nighthawks had anything to celebrate in Caldwell.
The Northwest Nazarene basketball team beat the College of Idaho 80-70 on Wednesday in the season’s first edition of the Mayors’ Cup rivalry, the Nighthawks’ first win at JA Albertsons Activities Center since 2012.
“Being able to come into a place as loud as this against a team that’s as good as this, it really means a lot,” said Northwest Nazarene’s James Nelson, who had 16 points, eight of which came during a critical second half run. “It solidifies what we’re doing as a team right now, playing hard together, playing well on defense, playing connected on offense. We were down in the first half, but we were able to make a run and play together.”
The Nighthawks ended a streak which had seen the home team win 10 straight games in a series which typically features home-and-home contests every year.
“That’s why I’m nervous about the next one,” joked Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush, whose team will host the Yotes in the return trip to Nampa on Dec. 7. “Before I was guaranteed, now I’m real nervous about the next one.
“That student section, the way they get after it and the way when they come over to our place, our students get after it, that’s just fun,” Rush continued. “It’s such a cool basketball experience, that’s why we keep doing this rivalry.”
The rivalry took a year off last year as the teams were unable to find a place on the schedule for one another amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the trophy had remained in Caldwell for the last two years, ever since the Yotes won 90-69 on Nov. 19, 2019.
Wednesday night, it rode the bus back to Nampa with the Nighthawks to stay in the Nighthawks gym for at least 20 days.
“We were itching to play, but COVID couldn’t get us scheduled in,” said Reidy, who finished with 18 points. “We saw them in open gyms and stuff over the summer. We’re cool with their guys on the team, but we also know it’s a healthy rivalry. It’s two successful programs in the area and we love that we were able to get the rivalry back on the road this year.”
Early on, it appeared that the Yotes were poised to keep their home magic alive, hitting 6 of their first 9 3-point attempts to take a 24-15 lead on a Ricardo Time 3-pointer with 9:16 left.
“They’re a really disciplined offensive team,” Rush said about the Yotes. “Throughout their possessions they kept hunting for great shots. They exploited us on it and we’d have breakdowns.”
But after that hot start, the Nighthawks’ defense was able to keep the Yotes shooters at bay, as the College of Idaho hit just 2 of 16 3-pointers the rest of the way, finishing the game with 16 turnovers. For the rest of the first half the Nighthawks started coming back.
A 3-pointer by Jaylen Fox with two minutes left in the half cut Northwest Nazarene’s deficit to 36-34. The Yotes led 40-36 going into halftime. An ally-oop from Kobe Terashima to Christian Rose tied the game at 42-42. A 3-pointer by Fox with 15:30 to go gave the Nighthawks their first lead at 47-46.
The Nighthawks took the lead for good when Nelson hit a 3-pointer to spark a 14-0 run, in which Nelson scored eight points. After the Nighthawks forced a stop, Nelson hit a basket and free throw on the other end. Fox added another 3-pointer and Nelson hit another jumper to extend the lead to 60-50.
“We got a really good point guard who sees the floor really well,” said Nelson, referring to Terashima, who had eight assists. “All those points start on the defensive end, we were getting stops, we were turning them over, we weren’t letting them get more boards. So, it was our defense leading into offense.”
A 3-pointer by Rose capped the run, giving the Nighthawks a 63-50 lead. The College of Idaho was able to cut the deficit to 65-60 with a 10-2 run, but Northwest Nazarene pulled away from there, using a 13-3 run to put the game out of reach.
The game was an exhibition game for the Nighthawks, so it doesn’t go on their official record. But after winning in Caldwell and opening their season with a 101-91 overtime win against Bushnell, it’s a good start for the Nighthawks, who play in a tournament in Kingsville, Texas, this weekend.
“It’s one win, but two wins in our mind,” said Reidy. “It’s nothing to hang our hats on, we don’t feel like we’re done as a team, but it’s something we can learn from and keep learning.”
Drew Wyman led the Yotes (3-2) with 18 points, while Time scored 17.