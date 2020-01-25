CALDWELL — Arguably the toughest weekend on the Cascade Conference schedule has been swept by the College of Idaho men’s basketball team. Twice.
The No. 3 Yotes took care of business again Saturday night, beating No. 5 Oregon Tech 70-59 to sweep the season series against the Owls, who beat the Yotes in the NAIA semifinals a year ago.
After a 73-72 win against No. 15 Southern Oregon on Friday night, the Yotes (20-3, 13-0 Cascade Conference) are now 4-0 against two of its biggest threats for the Cascade Conference crown.
“We’re pretty excited, but we know our work isn’t done,” said Ricardo Time, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against Southern Oregon and added 11 points on Saturday night. “Our goal is really to go undefeated in the conference, so this is another game under our belt, something we continue growing from and just keep getting better from this.”
With their 14th straight win, the Yotes now have a five-game lead over the Owls (16-5, 6-5) and a three-game lead over Southern Oregon (15-5, 9-3). Northwest, which the College of Idaho hosts on Feb. 15, is two games back in second place.
“To be able to have the gaps and the leads we have is big for us,” said Nate Bruneel, who had a game-high 25 points. “We’re just going to try and approach the next game the same way and try to keep this thing going.”
A day after an emotional win, there was no signs of a let down early for the Yotes, as Bruneel opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, and the College of Idaho opened with a 16-4 lead, eventually building it to 27-13 on an Otto Taylor 3-pointer,
“I think that win (Friday) took a lot of pressure off of us,” said coach Colby Blaine. “You could see with our start, we got off to an awesome start. We just played pretty loose tonight.”
Even when Oregon Tech started pulling back into the game, the Yotes remained loose, and never let the Owls take control of the game.
Oregon Tech closed the gap to 33-31 late in the first half, but a Jalen Galloway free throw and a layup by Bruneel at the buzzer gave the College of Idaho a 36-31 lead going into the half.
Oregon Tech scored the first five points of the second half to tie the game at 36, but Talon Pinckney responded with a layup and Bruneel had another 3-pointer, his fourth of the game to put the Yotes back ahead.
They never trailed again.
“We were just staying poised, knowing game situation, knowing time and score, executing plays and getting stops on defense,” said Time. “As long as we’re doing those things, we know no matter what we’re going to come out on top.”
Pinckney and Ivory Miles-Williams both finished with 11 points.
The win gives the College of Idaho its 20th victory for the fourth season in a row and the sixth time in the past seven seasons. While it’s a nice benchmark for the Yotes, after a school-record 31 wins last year and 30 the year before, the expectation for the program far surpasses the 20 wins.
“It’s nice, for sure,” said Time. “But we still got a long ways to go, so we’re looking ahead to the next game.”
YOTE WOMEN RALLY TO BEAT OREGON TECH: The College of Idaho didn’t just prove it could finish a game, the Yotes did it with an exclamation mark.
Following a number of close losses earlier this season, the Yotes dominated down the stretch and took a 69-61 win against Oregon Tech. The Yotes were set to finish the game on a 21-2 run before the Owls hit an uncontested 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“We’ve had a lot of close games, so this is showing we can finish games,” said Kiersten Rasmussen, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds and scored six consecutive points during the run. “It’s a big confidence booster for our team.”
The Yotes (9-13, 7-6 Cascade Conference) trailed 56-48 with 7:44 left, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Lexi Mitchell and Hannah Maupin quickly cut the Owls’ lead to two. After Oregon Tech extended the lead back to four, Maupin had another basket and Rasmussen made three straight baskets for the Yotes, to give the College of Idaho a 62-58 lead. Mitchell added two more baskets and Maupin hit a 3-pointer as the Yotes scored 15 straight points.
“I thought we had great energy all night, and you could sense that they had it in them,” coach Janis Beal said about the finish. “I think rebounding was huge, limiting their second chances in that last seven minutes. We just kind of locked down and forced them into tough shots. But just the energy our girls had, the excitement in it, you could tell they wanted it tonight.”
Maupin and Emily Harwood both scored 13 for the College of Idaho.