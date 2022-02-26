CALDWELL — The Purple Palace; Coyote Court; Holly’s House.
No matter what you call it, the J.A. Albertson’s Activity Center is something special to the College of Idaho basketball program.
“This is the best small college arena in the country because we have the best fans in the country,’’ College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said after his Coyotes’ decisive 97-64 victory over Warner Pacific in a Cascade Conference Tournament semifinal on Saturday. “Our fans, our student body, they make this a very special place.’’
Seniors Ricardo Time and Ivory Miles-Williams echo their coaches’ sentiments on stepping out on Buchanan Court, which opened in 1991.
“It’s pretty awesome in here. I come from a very small community so this is very cool for me,’’ said Miles-Williams, a Lapwai product, who six points on 3-of-3 shooting. “With the packed crowd, it’s such an advantage for us. Every home game is like this. I think we lead the NAIA in attendance (actually second). It just makes it a lot of fun. I know it really keys us up.’’
“I love this atmosphere. It can get pretty crazy in here,’’ said Time, who led the Coyotes with 23 points. “The fans here, the students section, it just makes for such a great atmosphere. It’s always like this. It’s over the top.’’
The 28-4 Coyotes entered Saturday’s semifinal on a 15-game home win streak against the 15-16 and seventh-seeded Warner Pacific, which upset second-seeded Oregon Tech in Wednesday’s quarterfinal.
They wasted little time getting the raucous crowd into it. The Coyotes raced to a 21-6 lead out of the gate, capped by Charles Elzie’s steal and behind the back assist to Jake O’Neil before Knights’ coach Jamayne Potts could get a timeout.
But nothing could shake the Coyotes momentum — a seven-pass, no-dribble possession resulted in a Time 3-pointer for College of Idaho, which had six extra-pointers in the first half.
The senior Time had 16 points in the initial half on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Yotes enjoyed a 45-26 bulge at intermission, capped by O’Neil’s dunk off a Johnny Radford lob with :02 on the clock. For the half, the Coyotes hit on 56% from the floor, 43% from long range, while outrebounding Warner Pacific 20-9.
The Yotes never let the Knights get any closer in the second half, continuing solid shooting from the floor (34 of 65), while holding Warner Pacific to 42%.
Despite already earning a selection to the NAIA National Tournament with its Cascade Conference title, and finding out this week they will host the first two rounds of the national event, Blaine was not concerned his team may take a night off. Not at all.
“For us, our quest is to handle success,’’ he said. “Can we lose? Sure, but it’s not going to be from lack of effort.’’
“We knew we couldn’t be complacent, but I wasn’t worried about that. We’re here for one purpose and we all know it,’’ Miles-Williams said. “This is a new season for us and we’re approaching it that way. We have goals and we’re going to go out and try to meet them.’’
The Coyotes, who will host the tournament title game on Tuesday, had four players in double figures behind Time’s production. O’Neil had 12 points, while Elzie and Radford had 11 each.
College of Idaho will meet Southern Oregon on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Southern Oregon edged Lewis-Clark State 67-66 in the other semifinal.