The College of Idaho men’s basketball team is no strangers to high expectations entering the season.
This year, however, they will get a chance to see right off the bat how they stack up with the nation’s best.
The No. 3 Yotes open their season Friday with a road game against Arizona Christian, the team ranked No. 1 in the preseason NAIA polls, in what looks to be the marquee game nationally early in the NAIA season. The Firestorm were an NAIA Final Four team a season ago.
“Our whole goal here, at the end of the day, is to compete for a National Championship, so we want to schedule as hard as we can,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “This is going to be a great test for us to learn where we’re at and what we need to do to accomplish our goals.”
The tough schedule doesn’t end with the Firestorm. The Yotes turn around on Saturday and face Ottawa (Arizona), another NAIA Tournament team from last season, which College of Idaho beat in the second round. The College of Idaho also has nonconference games scheduled against Montana Tech, which was 19-13 a season ago, and Madonna (Michigan) a frequent qualifier for the NAIA Division II tournament before the NAIA merged its two divisions two seasons ago.
And then, of course, there are the two Mayors’ Cup games against Northwest Nazarene — Nov. 22 in Nampa and Dec. 6 in Caldwell.
The Yotes are coming off a school record 32 wins, their fourth time in five years winning at least 30 games. They won both Cascade Conference regular season and conference tournament titles and advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals before falling to eventual National Champions Loyola (Louisiana). Yet while several of last year’s top teams dropped dramatically in the polls — both Loyola and Talladega (Alabama), which Loyola beat in the National Championship game, failed to receive a single vote in the preseason poll — the Yotes are holding strong at No. 3.
“We truly believe consistency is better than occasional greatness,” said Blaine. “We’ve really been trying to dive into how do we stay consistent as a program. We do appreciate the respect from the country, that they see we continue to reload and bring back really good players and that our system works. But at the end of the day, the preseason rankings don’t mean a whole ton. We’re just focused on our team, figuring out what we need to do to be the No. 1 team at the end of the year.”
The Yotes bring in an interesting combination of youth with experience. While there isn’t a single senior on the roster — Charles Elzie is a fourth-year player, but a junior in eligibility — College of Idaho does return 12 players, including three starters.
“The funny thing is we’re experienced and we’re young at the same time,” said Blaine. “I do like the fact we are a little young, because I think our guys are still playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. They’re still feeling like the underdogs, and I think that’s important. We don’t want to get comfortable and think we know everything just because we have all these returners and I don’t see that with our team. So, I feel good about that."
The Yotes graduated Ricardo Time and Ivory Miles-Williams, while Derek Wadsworth, who had another year of eligibility remaining, took a teaching and coaching job at his alma mater at Preston High. But the Yotes return three starters in Caden Handran, Tyler Robinett and Drew Wyman. Blaine said Elzie and Jake O’Neil will make up the remainder of the starting lineup for the Yotes.
Johnny Radford and Paul Wilson will both continue to see significant time coming off the bench, like they did last year.
“I think the biggest thing we have right now is a lot of trust within the program,” Blaine said. “With most teams, it takes more than half the year to build that camaraderie and that trust, but because we have so many returners, everyone understands that mission. We all kind of understand how each other plays.”
Blaine also anticipates Straton Rogers, who averaged 4.8 minutes per game last year, to have a bigger role this season and also is excited about the prospect of true freshman Samaje Morgan.
Morgan is the younger brother of former College of Idaho star and current assistant coach Manny Morgan, and like his older brother plays the point guard position.
But while Manny Morgan was a defensive stalwart during his playing days, Samaje's strengths lie in his offensive performance, which Blaine said will be something fans in Caldwell will come to appreciate.
“Samaje is going to be a crowd favorite,” Blaine said. “He plays at an incredible pace, he has a really high IQ, so the plays he makes are energetic and he’s going to do a great job relieving pressure for us when we’re getting defended heavily. That’s something we really thought we needed from last year and I think he’s going to do a great job of it."