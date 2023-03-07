Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — After several upsets during the opening day of the NAIA Tournament, particularly in the Naismith Bracket, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was determined not to become the biggest upset victim of them all.

Visiting Westcliff (Calif.) certainly put the Yotes on the ropes, staying with the nation’s No. 1-ranked team until the final minutes. But the College of Idaho pulled away late, scoring the final 13 points of the game to take a 78-61 win against the 16th-seeded Warriors on Tuesday.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments