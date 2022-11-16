...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team runs drill during practice on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.
After the biggest win in program history, Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer now heads to Texas for the regional semifinal of the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championships.
The Nighthawks (14-3-3), the eight-seed in Super Region 4, will face the four-seed Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (15-1-5) at 4 p.m. MST today in San Antonio. The match will be played at Sigma Beta Chi Field on the campus of St. Mary’s University, the two-seed and host of the regional semifinals and final.
St. Mary’s (12-1-6) will square off with three-seed Colorado State Pueblo (16-3-2) following the Nighthawks’ match on Thursday, The winners of the semifinal matches will face each other on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional final, with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Northwest Nazarene advanced through the First and Second Rounds last weekend in about as exciting of fashion as possible, starting with a penalty shootout against nine-seed West Texas A&M in the opening round. The Nighthawks and Buffs played to a 1-1 tie through 90 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime, before NNU prevailed 6-5 in the penalties after back-to-back saves from Sawyer Price and the final conversion sent home by Zakaria Daaou.
In round two, NNU had the task of facing top regional seed and defending National Champions Cal State LA on their home field. The Nighthawks were more than up to the task, never trailing and shocking the Golden Eagles 2-1 on a brace from Lukas Juodkunaitis.
All three games during the weekend will be streamed live on the St. Mary’s hub of the Lone Star Network, with the direct link for NNU’s contest against CSUDH available here. Live stats are also available at this link for Thursday’s contest.
The Nighthawks earned nine All-Conference honors, the most in program history, led by the GNAC Coach of the Year in John Powell and Newcomer of the Year in Nestor Serrano. Lorenzo Valentini and Ethan Atterberry were named to the First Team, while Serrano, Jake Levine, Braeden Anderson, and Lukas Juodkunaitis earned Second Team honors. Sawyer Price and Jimmy Koufidakis received Honorable Mention recognition.
NNU had four players garner All-Region honors from the D2CCA, with Lorenzo Valentini on the First Team and the trio of Jake Levine, Ethan Atterberry, Lukas Juodkunaitis on the Second Team.
The Nighthawks also have four student-athletes on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District squad: Lorenzo Valentini, Sawyer Price, Lukas Juodkunaitis, and Jimmy Koufidakis.
Dominguez Hills, the CCAA regular-season champions, return to NCAA Regionals as an at-large selection for the first time in six years.
The Toros were defeated by Cal State LA in the CCAA Tournament final, their first loss of the season. CSUDH enters the weekend at 15-1-5 overall.
CSUDH earned a bye through the first round of the NCAA tournament before defeating fifth-seeded Colorado School of Mines 3-1 in round two.
They are led by CCAA Offensive Player of the Year Sulaiman Bah, who is fourth in the nation with 18 goals and third with 47 points.
YOTE WOMEN OPEN NAIA TOURANMENT
The College of Idaho women's soccer team will open its NAIA Tournament today with a 11:30 a.m. game against Truett McConnell (Ga.) in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Yotes are the No. 3 seed in the West Palm Beach bracket.
The winner of today's game will face
Keiser (Fla.) or No. 4 Westcliff (Calif.) on Saturday for the right to move on to the finals site in Orange Beach, Alabama.