NNU soccer

The Northwest Nazarene men's soccer team runs drill during practice on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

 Photo Courtesy of Northwest Nazarene Athletics.

After the biggest win in program history, Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer now heads to Texas for the regional semifinal of the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championships.

The Nighthawks (14-3-3), the eight-seed in Super Region 4, will face the four-seed Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (15-1-5) at 4 p.m. MST today in San Antonio. The match will be played at Sigma Beta Chi Field on the campus of St. Mary’s University, the two-seed and host of the regional semifinals and final.

