College football in Idaho, collectively, from border to border, has historically struggled to find great success.
Potatoes, as the rest of the planet likes to joke, are the pride of our wonderful state.
Pigskin is not — and that hurts.
The pain dates to 1933, the first year all four current colleges fielded a football team. Since then, there hasn’t been a single season when all four programs finished with a winning record.
Not one — and that hurts.
Boise State, Idaho, Idaho State and the College of Idaho have cranked out seriously good football over the years. National championships. Bowl-game miracles. Postseason beauties. Regular-season memories. Dozens of inspiring coaches and thousands of amazing players.
Never once have we shined together.
Now, finally, there is hope.
Cody Hawkins is a 34-year-old whiz kid with a familiar last name, and he’s the new head man at Idaho State, which swallows coaches like a sewer drain in a bad mood. He’s a Bishop Kelly High graduate, a two-time Idaho Player of the Year who was 40-0 with two state titles as a starting quarterback, and the son of former Boise State coach Dan Hawkins. He comes from a world-class family. By all accounts, he’s a world-class man of character.
Cody Hawkins may or may not win games at Idaho State, which has produced only 34 winning seasons since 1933, and only 10 in the past 42 years.
But here’s the hope: Hawkins, in part because of his name, in part because of his winning pedigree, provides instant credibility and sincere enthusiasm for a program that desperately needs both. His opening press conference is Sunday in Pocatello, and he joins a list of three other statewide coaches who are already doing good work.
Andy Avalos’ ride at Boise State has been bumpy at times, but he’s the right man for the job right now. He can make tough decisions. He has a good roster. He appears to have a program-changing quarterback.
Jason Eck, after one strong playoff season, has the Vandals on track for better days ahead with his own talented roster and program-changing quarterback. Eck is the ideal mixture of positive vibes and tough love, and he’s making a difference in Moscow.
Mike Moroski is the perfect fit at the College of Idaho, which has won more games the past four seasons (29) than Idaho and Idaho State combined (25). Don’t be surprised if he wins a national championship in Caldwell one day.
The collection of college football coaches in Idaho has never been more fun, more fascinating, more hopeful. They have the work ethic to compete like brothers for the top 100 recruits in the state every year. They have the leverage and personalities to capture our attention every fall.
Exciting times ahead.
And the young Hawkins, who seemed destined to become a head coach even though he said that was never the plan, is fired up to do his part at Idaho State. He already sounds like his philosophical and Gandhi-loving father, who won 53 games and four WAC championships in five seasons at Boise State.
“As old, big Hawk used to say, seek not the target, rather to become the bow, and that’s a line that I use a lot,’’ Cody said Friday on KTIK Radio. “Don’t worry about winning, just be a winner, and that’s what we’re going to do.’’
Cody comes from UC Davis, where he was the offensive coordinator for his father this fall, averaging 36 points and 487 yards per game. He said he has a clear vision, and doesn’t plan on slowing down at Idaho State.
“You play seven games in a dome at Idaho State, you better take advantage of it. … We want to be exciting, we want to throw the heck out of the ball. It never rains at home games in Poky,’’ he said.
“I am trying to create the best student-athlete experience that any college football player could ever have. I’m not going to stand on the table and say, hey, it’s about winning championships tomorrow. To me, it’s about doing things the right way and that’s treating people the right way, recruiting the right way. Teaching. Lifting. Practicing, all the right way. … Love on everybody around you and trust that the process will lead to results.’’
Hawkins won’t be able to preach his way to success at Idaho State. He can’t demand “family and fun’’ or “love and trust’’ and expect wins and losses. The program is too deep in a hole. There will need to be substance to go with his style. He’ll need to recruit beyond his wildest dreams. He’ll need to grind like never before - and beg a willing administration for resources that don’t exist. He’ll need to be edgy, at times beyond his comfort level.
Brutal odds — but I like his chances more than previous coaches.
I like the three other coaches in the state.
I like the future of college football in Idaho.
Now is the time for no more pain, no more losing.
Collectively, one day soon, it’s time for a winning season.
