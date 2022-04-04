Keagan McCoy admits there were times where the thought crept into his mind that last season might have been his last in a football uniform.
The emotional toll of having one season delayed and then shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the next also be threatened gave the College of Idaho defensive end some doubts. Going from a four-game spring season into a full fall season just four and a half months later made him feel unprepared, he said.
But those thoughts were temporary. When he stepped on the field, McCoy was reminded just how much he loved the game. Over the second half of last season all doubts had been erased.
Now the senior comes back to enjoy his fifth season with the Yotes this fall, with the NAIA granting all student athletes from the 2020-21 school year an extra year of eligibility. And he’s fully committed to making the most of his final season.
“It’s exciting, we’re finally back into having a full offseason, doing all the training and stuff,” said McCoy. “We haven’t been able to do that for a long time. I’m really excited for all the preparation going into this next season. It’s my last season, so I’m looking forward to making it the best.”
McCoy, a Capital High graduate, will enter the 2022 season with his name already firmly in the Yotes’ record book. His 20.5 career sacks are already a school record, as is the 158 yards from sacks and 177 yards from tackles for a loss. He needs just eight tackles for a loss to match the school record of 38, currently held by Forrest Rivers, and 18 total tackles to break into the school’s top 10 career tackles leader.
He’s also the only player in program history to return two fumbles for a touchdown, both of which provided the Yotes critical fourth quarter scores. The first came during the spring 2021 season at Eastern Oregon, with the Mountaineers trying to mount a go-ahead drive. He returned a fumble 17 yards for a score, to make it 49-38 Yotes. The second one was a 40-yard return with two minutes left last fall at Montana Tech for the go-ahead — and what proved to be the winning — score in a 28-23 win.
“The truth is, it’s a rare opportunity for young men to play college football, and even rarer to have a career like Keagan’s,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “It’s his last hurrah and a very exciting thing for him to go out the right way. For him, this is the right way.”
Coming into his fifth season, McCoy has already helped the Yotes claim at least a share of the last three Frontier Conference titles. However, in each of the last two seasons a loss in the regular season finale prevented the College of Idaho from claiming the title outright and kept the Yotes out of the NAIA playoffs.
He’ll enter this fall as the elder statesman on an experienced defense, which is returning nine starters, including all of its defensive linemen and linebackers.
“It’s exciting knowing that we have so much experience coming back,” said McCoy. “It’s making me really excited for this next season to make a run for the championship. My role is to just try and help the guys out as best as I can.”
McCoy has been a regular on the defensive line since his true freshman season out of Capital in 2018. His first two years with the Yotes, he played behind Daniel Garcia, whose career sack record of 14.5 was broken last season by McCoy, and Landon Clark-Gammell, who sits fourth on that list with 10.
Throw in Rivers, a linebacker who had nine career sacks, and four of the five current career sacks leaders at the College of Idaho played on the Yotes’ defense during the 2018-19 seasons.
Playing with such a talented group helped McCoy ease into the transition from Capital High. The lessons he learned from those guys also helped him the last couple of years as he’s been the leader in a new corps of defensive linemen.
“Those guys — when I came in as a freshman, I was nervous and really didn’t know what college football was like — they brought me under their wing,” McCoy said. “They showed me how it should be done and just how to do it right. I took that, what they taught me, and now I’m showing the younger guys what I experienced.”
Sophomore Cole Schmidt, who started all 10 games opposite McCoy at defensive end last season, creates a 1-2 punch that has the potential to give opposing offensive lines headaches this season. As McCoy picked up 7.5 sacks in the fall, matching a school record set by Garcia in 2019, Schmidt was right behind him, with 6.5.
“He’s a young guy, but he’s super smart and he’s super competitive,” McCoy said about Schmidt. “He’s always working to get better, and that also pushes me a little bit, too.”