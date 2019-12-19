CALDWELL — Ivory Miles-Williams remembers how worn out the College of Idaho basketball team felt the last time they played Oregon Tech.
Playing in their fourth game in five days, the Yotes lost control of the game with a physical lull towards the end of the first half as the Owls took a 93-81 win in the NAIA Division II semifinals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
As the Yotes had their exit meetings with coach Colby Blaine after the season, almost to a man, each player talked about a desire to be more physical during the long grind of the season.
“Really it’s a mental wear and we work all summer to get big and strong, but I felt like with all the running we we’re doing, we didn’t have time to lift,” said Miles-Williams. “So the one thing we’re doing now is we’re really honed in on being in the weight room once or twice a week. Even in game weeks like this, Monday we lifted. Last week we didn’t have a game, so we lifted almost every day. Everyone is like ‘my body’s sore,’ but I just got to remember how our bodies felt in that game. We were fatigued.”
The College of Idaho (9-3, 2-0 Cascade Conference) will face the Owls for the first time since that semifinal game today, when they travel to Klamath Falls, Oregon, to take on Oregon Tech, kicking off big Cascade Conference weekend for the No. 5 Yotes. After the 8:30 p.m. MST game against the No. 2 Owls (11-1, 1-1), they play at No. 18 Southern Oregon (7-3, 1-1) on Saturday.
With two of the Yotes’ biggest challengers for a Cascade Conference crown suffering a loss to Northwest during the first week of conference play two weeks ago, a sweep of the series will give the Yotes a big lead early in the race.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve never swept this road trip,” said senior Nate Bruneel. “Last year we lost them both and the year before we split on the road. It’s a tough road trip for two reasons. First, you got two really good teams, but also the drive to go out there is a really long drive, so it’s tough.”
Last year when the Yotes made the trip, they entered Oregon with dreams of a Cascade Conference regular season title. A 85-69 loss to the Raiders and a 75-72 loss to the Owls gave Oregon Tech the title.
“We know we can be a front runner, and we control our own destiny right now,” said Miles-Williams. “It starts Friday.”
The Owls were upset by Northwest in the first round of the Cascade Conference tournament, so the Yotes didn’t get a rematch in the championship game. They got it instead in the national tournament. But the Owls ended the first half on a 24-1 run, and trailed 52-29 at the half. The Yotes were unable to fight back, as the College of Idaho saw its season end in the semifinals for a second year in a row.
Feeling like the Owls had physically outplayed them, the Yotes renewed the focus of their workouts to improvement in the weight room.
“When we came back from the national tournament, our focus was putting on five-to-ten more pounds of muscle,” Blaine said. “That was kind of the lesson we had taken away from our Final Four game. So I think all that hard work this summer, all the hard work this fall, all that hard work these last two weeks in the weight room has prepared us to go and take these guys on again on the road.”
The Yotes will be getting a boost this weekend with the return of senior Talon Pinckney, who has missed the last four games after suffering a concussion in practice.
Miles-Williams has started at point guard for Pinckney the last three games, averaging 13 points per game, including 21 in a 88-77 win against Vanguard.
“I’m kind of playing loose and all my teammates believed in me like I believe in them,” said Miles-Williams. “So it’s a good opportunity, but of course I can’t wait for Talon to get back. I know he’s anxious to get back and I feel like we’ll be whole again once Talon gets back.”