Perhaps it was anticlimactic considering his team was playing the worst opponent in the conference.
Don't tell College of Idaho men's basketball coach Colby Blaine that anything successful is anticlimactic.
College of Idaho ran its winning streak to 18 by handling visiting Evergreen 105-59 in a Cascade Conference game Friday. The win streak ties a school record set by the Elgin Baylor/R.C. Owens-led 1954-55 team.
"What i was really proud of tonight was our discipline," Blaine said. "Yes we were playing a team that hasn't done very well in conference, but you could tell how well we did by our victory margin."
The win secures the Yotes an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, March 11-17. The Yotes are headed to nationals for a fourth straight year and sixth time out of last seven years.
The No. 2-ranked Yotes (24-3, 17-0) sped to a 59-20 lead by halftime. Nine Yotes scored in the first half.
Ricardo Time led the Yotes with 21 points and Jalen Galloway added 17 and 16 rebounds. All 13 Yotes scored at least two points.
C of I closes out its regular-season home schedule tonight at 7:30 against Northwest University.
Blaine believes his team will stay in the moment the rest of the season.
"We are so focused on the game in front of us," he said. "Our guys are hungry to prove each possession that they deserve it. I don't think they'll start looking ahead."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN: College of Idaho had a big second half to turn back visiting Evergreen 84-60 in a Cascade Conference game.
The Yotes (11-15, 9-8) outscored Evergreen 53-34 in the second half, securing a postseason berth for the 21st straight year.
SOFTBALL
BRONCOS DROP TWO: 10th-ranked Kentucky fended off an upset bid by Boise State, as the Broncos fell 16-14 at Tempe, Arizona.
Earlier, Illinois State topped Boise State 12-8.
Boise State (4-3) rallied from seven runs down to give Kentucky a scare. The Broncos used a nine-run sixth inning to take a 13-11 lead.
The Broncos recorded two grand slams in one inning. Jessica McKay and Karlee Johnson each cleared the bases in Boise State's nine-run inning.
College of Idaho placed four players in double-figure scoring. Lexi Mitchell had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Kaylee Krusemark had 12 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HOMEDALE 60, PARMA 41: The Trojans (9-12, 4-4) used a 21-10 spurt in the third quarter to pull away from the Panthers (8-10, 2-5) in a Snake River Valley game.
Jaxon Dines led Homedale with 18 points, Arnulfo Liamas had 15 and Nelson Lomeli added 12.
Jarod Krohn led Parma with 10 points.
VALLIVUE 53, CALDWELL 42: The Falcons (11-9, 9-6) held off the Cougars (4-13, 3-10) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Trace Harrison led Vallivue with 13 points and three assists and Lan Larison had nine rebounds.
WILDER 58, VICTORY CHARTER 34: The Wildcats had no problem getting past the Vipers in the league game.