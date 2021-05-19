In less than a span of 24 hours, the College of Idaho softball team won four games and earned a spot in the NAIA World Series.
The Yotes clinched the berth with a 4-2 win over Freed-Hardeman on Wednesday night in Columbia, Missouri.
Annie Polster (11-2) pitched four scoreless innings in relief and Hattie Hruza and Micha Fortune each had two hits. An Aleah Mendiola RBI fielder's choice and a Haley Loffer sacrifice fly proved to be in difference.
College of Idaho (42-17) started its comeback after losing an opener with a win in a game that ended at 1:30 a.m. MDT.
This is the fourth time in program history that the Yotes have qualified for the World Series and the first time since 2014.
College of Idaho had to beat Freedman-Hardeman twice to advance to the World Series after losing 3-2 to Freedman-Hardeman in the tournament opener.
The Yotes defeated Ottawa (Arizona) 8-4 in the game that ended in the early Wednesday morning hours. Loffer went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a homer.
They followed it up with a 6-1 win over Central Methodist. Loffer had a homer and three RBI.
The Yotes then shut out Freedman-Hardeman 9-0 in five innings with Hannah McNerney (14-8) throwing a three-hitter. Lacie Miller went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBI.
College of Idaho capped the four straight wins with a 4-2 decision over Freedman-Hardeman.
The Yotes move on to the World Series in Columbus, Georgia. Play begins May 27 and continues through June 2.
NNU OPENS WITH WIN: Northwest Nazarene topped Central Washington 2-1 in an NCAA Division II Tournament opener in Irvine, California.
NNU (31-12) got another pitching gem from freshman Sidney Booth (16-3), who threw a four-hitter and had seven strikeouts.
Ivy Hommel and Brittany Genuardi each went 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead the Nighthawks.
The Nighthawks take on Biola (19-13) today at 3:30 MDT.
GOLF
Boise State recorded its best performance at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional with a 4-under 284 final round.
The Broncos took 10th place in their first postseason appearance since 1994, finishing even par 864 in the 14-team regional.
Skyler Eubank led the way with a 4-under 68, including six birdies on the front nine and an eagle on his final hole. He finished tied for 10th at 6-under. Mountain West Golfer of the Year Hugo Townsend had a 3-under 69 and finished tied for 15th at 4-under.
Josh Gliege made four birdies as part of his 2-over 74 to finish at 5-over and tied for 47th.
"Skyler got off to a great start and played a great round," Boise State coach Dan Potter said. "I am proud of our guys. They battled each round. I don't think anyone would say they played their 'A' game, but we made good shots. It was just little things that tripped us up each day and kept us on the outside looking in."
BASEBALL
Northwest Nazarene meets Central Washington in a best-of-three series to decide the GNAC champion.
The winner will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA West Regional next week.
NNU (29-7) and CWU (16-12) play the first game Thursday at 1 p.m., the second game Friday at noon and then at 3:30 if necessary.
The Nighthawks will be looking to earn their first berth in the NCAA Division II Championships. NNU won the conference title five years ago, but the GNAC didn't have an automatic qualifying bid until the following season.