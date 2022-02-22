The No. 8-seeded College of Idaho women’s basketball team took Cascade Conference regular season champion Lewis-Clark State to the brink of an upset, before falling to the top-seeded Warriors 61-58 Tuesday in the first round of the Cascade Conference Tournament.
The Yotes (16-15) had a chance at a tying 3-point shot late in the game but Allie Cannon missed the shot, ending the bid.
The College of Idaho held a 47-46 lead after a Kaylee Krusemark jumper with 6:06 left, before Lewis-Clark State took the lead for good with a 9-1, capped by a 3-pointer by Callie Stevens that gave the Warriors a 55-48 lead.
Cannon had a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to go to pull the Yotes within 59-58 before Stevens brought the lead back to 3 with two free throws.
Cannon led the Yotes with 17 points.
NNU MEN BEAT SIMON FRASER
The Northwest Nazarene men’s basketball team scored 49 points in the first half to beat Simon Fraser 85-64 and pull even with Alaska Anchorage for second-place in the GNAC Standings.
The Nighthawks (10-8, 8-5 GNAC) will host Seattle Pacific and Montana State-Billings this weekend in the final weekend of the regular season.
Gabe Murphy led Northwest Nazarene with 20 points, while George Reidy scored 17.
The Nighthawks have won five of their last six games.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
BISHOP KELLY 59, CALDWELL 33: Blake Hawthorn had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Bishop Kelly punched its ticket to the 4A State Tournament for the ninth time in the past 10 years with a 4A District III semifinal win.
The Knights (18-5) will face Vallivue for the district title on Thursday.
Tommy Hunter had 10 points and seven assists for Bishop Kelly.
FRUITLAND 64, PAYETTE 51: Tyler Capps had 17 points as Fruitland won an elimination game at the 3A District III Tournament.
The Grizzlies (16-7) host Parma on Thursday for a chance to advance to the state play-in game.