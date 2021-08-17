Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The College of Idaho volleyball team opened the season Tuesday by taking No. 9 Westmont to five sets before sweeping St. Katherine for its first win of the season.

Playing at the Hope International Summer Slam, the Yotes took the first two sets from Westmont before the Warriors rallied for a 18-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-10 victory. Senior Danielle Neuman had 14 kills for the College of Idaho, while Leyah de Souza, a freshman from Skyview High, had 10 kills in her collegiate debut.

Both de Souza and sophomore Emily Vandenberg had eight kills in the 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 win against the Firebirds. The Yotes held St. Katherine to a .000 hitting percentage in the sweep.

The Yotes (1-1) will wrap up the tournament today with matches against Hope International and Benedictine Mesa.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments