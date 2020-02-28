Kylie Smith had a day to remember Friday.
The Coeur d'Alene product finished with six hits and nine RBI to lead No. 19th-ranked College of Idaho to two wins in three games against No. 8 Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Originally scheduled to be a four-game series, plans were changed Friday to a tripleheader with anticipated snow in the area on Saturday.
The Yotes (10-6, 4-2) won the opener 12-2 in five innings. The Owls held off College of Idaho 5-4 in the middle game, and the Yotes scored three runs in the sixth inning of the third game for a 6-5 come-from-behind decision.
In the opener, Hannah McNerney held Oregon Tech to five hits and two runs in five innings. College of Idaho scored its 12 runs on 13 hits.
BASEBALL
NNU WINS LEAGUE OPENER: Northwest Nazarene took a 10-4 decision over Central Washington in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference opener at Ellensburg.
The second game was suspended in the top of the eighth tied 3-3 because of darkness. It will be completed Saturday.
Ben Johnson pitched six strong innings to earn his first victory of the season. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
GYMNASTICS
BRONCOS FALL: Boise State led after two rotations, but the Broncos fell to No. 21 Southern Idaho 196-195 in Cedar City, Utah.
Junior Emily Muhlenhaupt captured her sixth bars title of the season and eighth in her career with a 9.900, and sophomore Hope Masiado recorded her first all-around victory for Boise State.
HOCKEY
STEELHEADS PREVAIL: Idaho had to go to overtime, but pulled out a 2-1 decision over visiting Utah.
The Steelheads (33-17-3-4) fell behind 1-0 in the first period. That score stood until late in the third period when Brady Norrish scored at the 2:05 mark.
In overtime, Marc-Olivier Roy scored the winner at the 1:01 mark.
Goalie Tomas Sholl turned back 24 of 25 shots for Idaho.
Utah (33-16-6-4) remained slightly ahead of Idaho in the standings.
The teams meet again tonight at 7:10.