The College of Idaho softball team is headed to the NAIA Tournament after picking up the No. 2 seed in the Fayette (Mo.) bracket on Tuesday.
The Yote (38-16) picked up an at-large berth to earn their sixth trip to the national tournament and will face No. 3 seed Freed-Hardeman (39-11), from Tennessee, in its opener on Monday. Game time had not been announced as of Tuesday evening.
Also in the Fayette bracket are No. 1 seed and tournament host Central Methodist (49-7) and No. 4 seed Ottawa (Ariz.) (13-14).
NIGHTHAWKS WIN GNAC BASEBALL TITLE AFTER SERIES CANCELATION
The Northwest Nazarene baseball team was named the GNAC regular season champion and earned the top seed in the GNAC Tournament on Tuesday after their series this week against Western Oregon was canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Western Oregon program related to COVID-19. The teams were scheduled to play a four-game series Thursday and Friday in Monmouth, Oregon.
The Nighthawks finish the regular season with a 21-3 record in conference play, while Western Oregon will finish 19-5 and be the No. 2 seed. Central Washington, which enters a series against Saint Martin’s with a 11-9 conference record, will be the No. 3 seed.
The GNAC Tournament will be held March 20-21 in Nampa.