LOCAL ROUNDUP: Yotes soccer teams win
By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
sports@idahopress.com
Sep 24, 2021

The College of Idaho men's soccer team pulled off an upset Friday afternoon.The Yotes stunned defending Cascade Conference champion and No. 23-ranked Corban University 2-1 at Simplot Stadium.Any Sanchez and Kristian Quiros scored first-half goals for the Yotes.

WOMEN'S SOCCER
YOTES WIN: College of Idaho won its fifth straight, topping visiting Corban University 3-0 in a Cascade Conference match at Simplot Stadium.Maddie Smith, Lizzy Gonzalez and Sydney Clements scored for College of Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER 
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 7, BORAH 0: The Grizzlies cruised past the Lions in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match.The Grizzlies led 3-0 at halftime.

Nadia Kincaid led Rocky Mountain (11-1, 7-0) with three goals and an assist and Kaitlyn Slocum had two goals.Tryne Tamminga and JulliAnn Orchard each added a goal and Violet Rademacher had an assist.Goalies Ellie Stoll and Bea Levi combined for two saves for Rocky Mountain. Borah's Molly McCabe and Maddie Romberg combined for nine saves.

TIMBERLINE 5, OWYHEE 0: The Wolves (10-1-1, 8-0) stopped the Storm in a 5A SIC match.Laken Gallagher led Timberline with three goals. Chloe Bowes and Afton Rasco each had goals.