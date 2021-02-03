College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski announced that 25 players signed national letters of intent.
Ten of the signees are from the Treasure Valley. Joining the defending Frontier Conference champions from the area are: Payton Hunter of Borah (defensive end), Jake Vickhammer of Middleton (linebacker), Treyson Hoagland of Ridgevue (LB), Zach Webb of Meridian (defensive back), Kevin Croft of Rocky Mountain (offensive line), Dominick Conlon of Vallivue (OL), Mason Kielty of Mountain View (tight end), Gavin Ozuna of Centennial (wide receiver), Caden Cobb of Kuna (running back), Caden Lewis of Meridian (OL) and Caden Wallace of Eagle (defensive tackle).
In all, the Yotes signed three defensive ends, three defensive tackles, six linebackers, three defensive backs, two running backs, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one wide receiver.