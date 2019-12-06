Nate Bruneel scored 19 points and Jake Bruner had a double-double as the College of Idaho men’s basketball team opened Cascade Conference play with a 72-63 win against Warner Pacific on Friday at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Bruner had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Connor DeSaulniers also had 11 rebounds as the Yotes (8-3, 1-0 Frontier Conference) hit their first six 3-point field goals and never trailed the Warriors.
Ricardo Time had nine points for the College of Idaho, while Ivory Miles-Williams and Derek Wadsworth both scored eight.
The College of Idaho hosts Multnomah in another Cascade Conference game tonight.
C OF I WOMEN PREVAIL IN OVERTIME: Mackenzie Royce-Radford hit tying layup with two seconds left in regulation and then hit a big 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime as the College of Idaho women’s basketball team opened Cascade Conference play with a 76-70 overtime win against Warner Pacific.
Royce-Radford led the Yotes (3-7, 1-0 Cascade Conference) with 14 points, the final of which extended the College of Idaho lead to 74-70 late in overtime. After a missed 3-pointer by the Warriors, Makenna Schritter hit two free throws to ice the game.
Kate Renfro finished with 10 points for the College of Idaho, while Kiersten Rasmussen scored nine.
STEELHEADS RALLY TO BEAT AMERICANS IN OVERTIME: Tye Felhaber and Spencer Naas scored 68 seconds apart late in the third period and Max Coatta scored 2:58 into the overtime period as the Idaho Steelheads rallied to beat the Allen Americans 6-5 in overtime Friday at CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads trailed 5-3 with under six minutes to go before Felhaber, sent down from the AHL’s Texas Stars on Thursday, scored at the 14:19 mark for his first goal as a professional. Naas scored at the 15:27 mark to tie the game before Coatta gave Idaho the winner in overtime.
Captain A.J. White had assists on each of Idaho’s final three goals.
Will Merchant, Kyle Schempp and Conner Bleackley all scored for Idaho, while Anthony Nellis and Brett Supinski both had two assists.
PREP ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALLMOUNTAIN VIEW 55, HILLCREST 41: Drew Carter scored 12 points and Josh Gillespie had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, as Mountain View led from start to finish in a nonconference win.
Bayler Perrin also scored 11 for the Mavericks.
MERIDIAN 79, SKYVIEW 55: Donovan Sanor scored 20 points and Joe Mpoyo added 18 as Meridian rolled to a 5A SIC play.
Brody Rowbury had 10 points for the Warriors in the win.
Cambren Burgess led Skyview with 11 points.
BOISE STATE 67, HIGHLAND 43: Whitt Miller scored 18 and Max Woodall had 15 points as Boise won in nonconference action.
WEISER 61, EMMETT 40: Ande Jensen had 14 points and Nate Lattin finished with 14 rebounds to go with nine points as Weiser won in nonconference action.
Brett Spencer added 10 points for the Wolverines.
Hayden Alder led Emmett with 12 points.
FRUITLAND 69, SOUTH FREMONT 58: Hyrum Lindsey scored 15 points and Pri Weatherall added 13 for Fruitland in a nonconference victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALLMIDDLETON 59, CALDWELL 51: Abby Grooms had 20 points, leading Middleton to a 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory.
Karli Blue added nine points for the Vikings (4-1, 4-1 4A SIC).
KUNA 50, BISHOP KELLY 36: Miaja Mills had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Kuna took a 4A SIC victory.
Alexis Haws added nine points for Kuna (4-1, 3-1).
Anna Schmautz had nine points to lead Bishop Kelly (2-2, 2-2).