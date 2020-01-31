The College of Idaho men’s basketball team made things interesting Friday.
The visiting Yotes trailed by 14 points in first half before fighting back for a 84-74 win over Multnomah in a Cascade Conference game Friday.
Third-ranked College of Idaho (21-3 overall, 14-0 CCC) used a run to end the first half, pulling within 44-38 at halftime.
The Yotes extended their winning streak to 15, equaling their second-longest streak in program history.
Jake Bruner scored 15 points in the first half to keep the Yotes close.
But the Yotes slowly pulled even. Ivory Miles-Williams finished things off with two free throws with 38 seconds remaining.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YOTES WIN ON ROAD: College of Idaho made a 14-point halftime lead hold up in the win over Multnomah in a Cascade Conference game.
Mackenzie Royce-Radford led the Yotes (10-13, 8-6) with 18 points including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Emily Harwood added 17 and six rebounds and Hannah Maupin had 14 points and four rebounds.
College of Idaho made 10 3-pointers in the first half.
BASEBALL
YOTES SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER: Dimick Wood and Austin Van Horne combined on a one-hit shutout as College of Idaho split a doublheader with No. 14-ranked William Jessup at Wolfe Field.
The Coyotes (1-5) scored two runs in the fifth inning for a 2-0 win in the second game. William Jessup won the opener 8-6.
SOFTBALL
YOTES GET SWEEP: College of Idaho used late-game heroics for a pair of win Surprise, Arizona.
Kylie Smith hit a two-run double with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to spark the Yotes (3-1) to a 4-3 win over Ottawa University Arizona.
Against Park University Gilbert, the Yotes rallied with an eight-run seventh for a 9-7 win.
GYMNASTICS
COUGARS WIN: Visiting BYU topped Boise State 196.10-194.45 in a meet Friday.
Isabella Amado led Boise State, scoring 9.9 on the balance beam.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKYVIEW 37, CAPITAL 35: The Hawks held off the Eagles in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Marissa Naylor led Skyview with nine points.
Alexie Johnson led Capital with 13 points.
MIDDLETON 58, KUNA 53: The league-leading Vikings (13-5, 13-1) held off the Kavemen (13-5, 9-5) in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Ashley Campbell led Middleton with 15 points and five rebounds and Zoey Moore had 12 points and six rebounds.
PARMA 57, HOMEDALE 15: The Panthers (17-2, 8-0) handled the Trojans (1-19, 0-8) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Adyson Harris led Parma with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds and Megan Hancock added 17 points and five steals.
RIMROCK 71, NORTH STAR CHARTER 36: The Raiders handled the Huskies in a league game.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS 57, COMPASS CHARTER 25: The Grizzlies were too much for the Aviators in the league game.
Sarah Ralstin led Greenleaf with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and Ky Olsen had 15 points and four assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 73, SKYVIEW 20: A 43-10 lead by halftime propelled the Grizzlies (16-1, 14-0) to the easy win over the Hawks in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Cooper Frith led Rocky Mountain with 20 points and Tanner Hurst and Straton Rogers each had 11.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, TIMBERLINE 52: The Mavericks (4-13, 3-11) rallied to knock off the Wolves (6-11, 5-9) in a 5A SIC game.
Bayler Perrin led Mountain View with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Jake Stranzl led Timberline with 14 points.
MARSING 55, VISION CHARTER 35: The Huskies (14-3, 7-1) had no difficulty in the 2A Western Idaho Conference game.
Jacob Ankeny led Marsing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots and Cash Sevy had 12 points and four steals.
NEW PLYMOUTH 42, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN 41: The Pilgrims (11-7, 5-4) held off the Chargers (7-9, 4-4) in a 2A WIC game.
Kobe Roberts made two free throws with four seconds left to lift New Plymouth to the win. Tony Ray led with 11 points.