The College of Idaho track and field team used their final day of practice for the 2020 outdoor season to conduct an impromptu intrasquad meet at Vallivue High School.
The 45 men and 46 women competed in non-traditional events — including a one-hour men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon — which featured sprinters, throwers and distance runners.
The day was a celebration for the 13 senior student-athletes on the squad, allowing the men and women one final chance to compete wearing the purple and gold uniform.
The squad was to have opened the season Saturday at the Eastern Oregon Team Challenge in La Grande, Oregon, but the meet was postponed on Tuesday due to a winter storm that hit the Grand Ronde Valley on Saturday. By Thursday, the Cascade Conference put a moratorium on competition until the end of the month as a precautionary measure against the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak, and Friday the C of I canceled all practices and competition for the remainder of the spring.
Among the seniors competing were 10-time All-America distance runner Molly Vitale-Sullivan, who raced a final time in the 800-meters, the 4x400-meter relay and a final 1,500-meters. Recent indoor 800 All-American Josh Frey used a big push to help his squad win the 4x400-meter relay, while All-America distance runner Marcos Cervantes capping the meet with a solo effort in a 5,000-meter run.
Athletes competed in the discus and shot put, high jump and long jump, the low hurdles, 200, 400 and 800-meters, along with a mixed 4x400-meter relay.
SOFTBALL
KUNA 17-16, PARMA 0-6: The Kavemen swept the Panthers in a nonleague doubleheader.
In the opener, Alexys Giddings and Kamryn Ham combined on a five inning shutout and five strikeouts. Aliyana Giddings homered, driving in three runs with three hits and Ham had four RBI.
In the second game, Caitlin Turner went 2 for 3 with four RBI and Bella Hattrick had three RBI.
BASEBALL
BISHOP KELLY 18, FRUITLAND 8: The Knights broke out with eight runs in the first, cruising to the nonleague win.
Aiden McCarthy led Bishop Kelly, going 4 for 5 with three RBI. Tyler Garrehy had four RBI.
BISHOP KELLY 13, WOOD RIVER 0, 5 INNINGS: The Knights jumped out to a 11-0 lead in the first two innings in the nonleague game.
AJ Jones went 3 for 3 with three RBI, Tyler Garrehy was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Ike George had four RBI for the Knights.
FRUITLAND 11, WOOD RIVER 10: The Grizzlies scored four runs in the sixth to hold off the Wolverines in a nonleague game.
Brennan Fitzsimmonds led Fruitland with three hits.
HOMEDALE 7-12, FILER 0-10: The Trojans swept the Wildcats in a nonleague doubleheader.
The Trojans overcame an early 6-0 deficit in the opener. Cody Liebschwager and Dakota Gammel each had three RBI.
In the second game, Liebschwager and Tommy Muir combined for a two-hit shutout, striking out nine. Beeg Hockenhul had two hits and two runs.
PARMA 19-30, RIMROCK 0-0: The Panthers cruised in the nonleague doubleheader.
In the opener, Kyle Powers threw a five inning no hitter, striking out 13. He also went 3 for 3 with five RBI.
In the second game, three pitchers combined for a one hitter. Powers had three hits and five RBI, Hunter Simpson had four hits and four RBI and Danny Camacho had three hits and four RBI.